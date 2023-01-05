Women’s Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season at Catawba

Next Game: at Coker 1/11/2023 | 5:30 PM Jan. 11 (Wed) / 5:30 PM at Coker History

Salisbury, NC- The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Team saw their 14-game winning streak to start the season snapped as the Bears suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night at Catawba. Jalen Gathers scored a career high 19 points including five three pointers in the third quarter but the Bears could not overcome a 23-point Halftime deficit.

GAME INFORMATION:

Final: Catawba 75, No. 3/No.12 Lenoir-Rhyne 58

Records: Catawba (10-3, 4-1 SAC) , No. 3/No.12 Lenoir-Rhyne (14-1, 4-1 SAC)

Location: Salisbury, NC | Abernethy Physical Education Center

STATS AND INFO:

This is the third straight meeting between these programs with one team ranked. Last year, Catawba was ranked in both meetings and tonight the Bears came in nationally ranked.

The unranked teams are now 2-1 in these games the past two years.

Harman scored her 850th career point as the junior is now 140 points away from becoming the 24th player in program history with 1,000 career points.

Bears came into the game third in the SAC allowing just 58 points per game. Tonight, Catawba had 50 points at halftime.

FIRST HALF:

Emily Harman coming off a season low six points on Sunday, scored the first seven points for the Bears. Azariah Fields then scored the next seven points as the Bears took a 14-13 lead at the first media timeout.

coming off a season low six points on Sunday, scored the first seven points for the Bears. then scored the next seven points as the Bears took a 14-13 lead at the first media timeout. However, the Indians took control after the timeout going on a 13-5 run to close the quarter with a seven point lead heading into the second quarter. Sara McIntosh had 10 points for Catawba in the quarter, all inside the paint, as Catawba shot 55% from the floor compared to just 43% for the Bears.

The second quarter was all Catawba as the Indians held the Bears to their lowest output of the season in a quarter with just eight points.

Catawba was hitting on all cylinders as they shot 57% from the floor in the first half including 7-14 from long range and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line.

Bears were also dominated on the glass as Catawba had a plus 16 margin including nine Offensive rebounds leading to 10 second chance points.

SECOND HALF:

The third quarter was all Gathers as the Graduate student hit her first five three pointers in the quarter as Gathers scored 17 of the Bears 20 points in the quarter. The Bears cut the lead to 61-47 heading into the 4th.

However, the Bears could not get the lead under single digits in the fourth quarter as Catawba kept answering the Bears runs.

The Indians did not miss their first free throw until 1:04 left in the game as Catawba hit their first 13 of the game.

Catawba finished 25-50 (50%) from the floor on the evening while the Bears were just 21-59 (35%)

NOTABLE INDIANS:

Catawba had four in double figures led by 19 from Janiya Downs.

McIntosh had a game high 14 rebounds to go with her 14 points.

Lyrik Thorne had 13 points, six assists and four rebounds for Catawba.

ABOUT THE BEARS:

Gathers finished with 19 points all in the second half.

Fields and Harman combined for the first fourteen points for the Bears, but the duo only scored eight points the rest of the way as each scored 11.

Fields added six rebounds and five assists in her box score line.

Other then Gathers, the rest of the Bears shot 3-21 from long range.

UP NEXT: LR will have a week off before traveling to Coker next Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 from South Carolina.