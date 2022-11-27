Women’s Basketball Suffers First Loss of Season

BOX SCORE

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Gustavus Women’s basketball team made the trip to Moorhead Saturday afternoon, and fell to the league-leading undefeated Cobbers, suffering their first loss of the season. The Gusties move to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Both teams battled through the first few points of the game, until Concordia pulled away at 10-15 for an 11-point run, before ending the first quarter 24-12. For the first time all season, the Gusties found themselves trailing their opponent at the half, as they headed to the locker room down 37-23.

The Cobbers held the lead at 15 through the third, but the Gusties slowly began to cut the deficit in the fourth quarter. A scoring run of 10 would bring them within one at 50-49. From there, it was a back and forth battle, but the Cobbers never relinquished their lead, topping the Gusties by one at 64-63.

Emma Kniefel (Jr., Medford) led the Gustie offense, posting 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals. Rachel Kawiecki (So., Richfield) and Anna Sanders (Sr., Vadnais Heights) both shared second in points, posting 10 each, with Sanders posting a team-high nine rebounds.

The Gusties are off for a week until they host Macalester at 4 pm on Dec. 3.