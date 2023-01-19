Women’s basketball struggles to score in loss to Baylor

The Kansas State Women’s basketball team has hit a bad stretch since the start of the new year. The trend continued on Wednesday night as the Wildcats dropped their contest to the Bears, 69-48, their fourth consecutive loss and fifth defeat in their last six games.

The Defining Moments of the game came in the second quarter as K-State failed to make a single basket for seven consecutive minutes. Baylor responded with a 16-0 run to take a 25-14 lead which they would not relinquish.

“To win on the road, you’re going to have to make some shots,” head Coach Jeff Mittie said. “We’re 6-of-32 from three and too many turnovers in a game like this. This was not a really high possession game that’s too many turnovers.”

Even with the rough Offensive night for the Wildcats, the team did get a nice performance from guard Gabby Gregory, who led all K-State scorers with 13 points and a pair of 3-pointers made.

Related: Conference woes continue as Wildcats fall to No.15 Iowa State Read Now

“She’s [Gregory’s] really struggled of late,” Mittie said. “It was good to see her get a couple go down in the fourth quarter.”

Guards Serena Sundell and Jaelyn Glenn also had solid nights as Sundell scored ten points — her seventh consecutive game with double figures in points — and Glenn pulled down eight rebounds in the defeat.

K-State now has an overall record of 14-9 on the season but a subpar 1-5 record within the Big 12. They’ll try to get back to their winning ways on Saturday as they host TCU at 6:30 pm on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bramlage Coliseum.