Women’s Basketball Starts Two-Game Ivy League Swing at Yale

Game Info: Sunday, December 11, 2022 – 12:00 pm

Location: Payne Whitney Gym – New Haven, Conn.

Opening Tip

The Drexel University Women’s basketball team plays the final two games of its road trip with a Matchup at Yale on Sunday, December 11. Tipoff from Payne Whitney Gym is scheduled for 12:00 pm

Last Game – Washington Scores 28, But Dragons Downed By Hawks

Keisha Washington led all scorers with 28 points, but the Dragons fell in a Sunday, December 4 matinee, 69-49 to the Saint Joseph’s Hawks.

BY THE NUMBERS

For Washington it was her 41st consecutive game in double figures and her fifth game this season with 20 or more. She also led Drexel with four assists.

Grace O’Neill added nine points and had three steals.

added nine points and had three steals. Maura Hendrixson topped the Dragons with seven rebounds.

topped the Dragons with seven rebounds. DU committed just eight turnovers in the game.

Conference Congratulations…Again

For the fourth time this season, a Drexel Women’s basketball player was recognized by the Colonial Athletic Association in its Weekly awards. For the first time in 2022-23, it was Grace O’Neill who picked up the honor as she was named the conference Rookie of the Week. Three of the four weeks so far this season, a Dragon has been named the CAA’s top Rookie as For Kylie Lavelle won the award the first two times this season. Keisha Washington was named Player of the Week on November 21.

It Runs In The Family

In an amazing coincidence, by earning Rookie of the Week honors in week four on December 5, 2022, Grace O’Neill’s first conference accolade came nearly 10 years to the day after her cousin, Meghan Creighton, won her first as well. Creighton was named the CAA’s top Rookie for week four as well on December 3, 2012. Creighton started all 38 games for a Dragons team that won the WNIT on her way to playing in a then school record 142 career games.

As Good As It Gets

Keisha Washington is scoring at a blistering pace for the Dragons. Her 26.9 points per game rank third in NCAA Division I and are more than three PPG better than the current school record of 23.5, set by Gabriela Marginean in 2009-10. With 188 points in seven contests, she could also challenge Marginean’s mark of 769 points in a season, set in 2008-09. Last year, Washington made some history of her own, recording just the fifth season for a DU player with 600 or more points, finishing with 654.

Right From The Start

Grace O’Neill has logged significant time right away, leading the Dragons while sitting in the top-40 nationally in minutes per game with 36.48 an outing, which also leads the CAA. In the last 20 seasons, only two freshman have averaged more than 30 minutes a game, Narissa Suber (35.1) in 2004-05 and Garbriela Marginean (32.5) in 2006-07.

Countdown

With her performance on Sunday, Keisha Washington continued her climb on the Drexel career scoring chart. After passing Sarah Curran, Kamile Nacickaite, and Katrina Martin in the November 30 game at Longwood, her 28 against SJU saw Washington end the contest with 1,693 points. Next up on the list is Bailey Greenberg, who netted 1,746 points in her Drexel career from 2016-20. Washington has a realistic chance of becoming just the second player in program history with 2,000 career points as she sits 307 points away with 22 regular season games remaining.

My Ball

Even with the loss against Saint Joseph’s, Drexel turned the ball over just eight times in the game, lowering its season average. DU is doing what it often does, ranking in the top-10 nationally in fewest turnovers, currently sitting second at 9.9 TO per game. The Dragons have been in the top-15 nationally in fewest turnovers per game eight times in the last 11 years.

Sharing Is Caring

The Dragons are among the national leaders in assists per game with 18.0 dimes per contest. Drexel has delivered an assist on 66.7 percent of its field goals this season (126-of-189). 11 different players have recorded a helper this year with Maura Hendrxison (49) and Keisha Washington (34) ranking in the top-50 players nationally in assists per game.

Swiping Left

Coming into the season, Hetta Saatman was DU’s active career leader in blocks. Her last three games have only cemented her status as one of the top rim protectors in the Colonial Athletic Association. She rejected three shots against Buffalo before turning aside a career-best five attempts at Longwood, following that up with a block at Saint Joseph’s. The senior is currently fourth in the conference with 1.9 blocks per game and has 13 of Drexel’s 18 swats on the season.

Theivery

Hetta isn’t the only Dragon turning up the defense in the last two games. Grace O’Neill has picked the pocket of the opposition 11 times in the last three contests including a personal best five swipes against Longwood. Overall, she is sixth in the conference with 2.3 steals per outing and leads DU with 16 for the year. O’Neill has two or more takeaways in five of seven games in her freshman campaign.

The Experts Say…

Drexel continues to be the top program in the CAA according to the Mid Major Top 25 poll with the Dragons ranking eighth in the December 6 edition. Drexel is the only team from the conference that is in the poll with Stony Brook receiving votes. Additionally, Lehigh, who DU beat on November 22 is also receiving votes in the poll, now in its 13th season presented by CollegeInsider.com.

The Road Less Traveled

November 27 at Buffalo began a stretch of five in a row away from home for Drexel. The trip wraps this week with the games at Yale and Dartmouth. In the middle, DU traveled to Central Virginia to take on Longwood on November 30 and went across the city to face Saint Joseph’s on December 4. It is the longest stretch of consecutive road games since November 20 through December 15, 2013 when DU also played five true road games in a row. In terms of driving miles, going arena-to-arena, DU covers 2,145 miles from November 27 through December 13.

November To Remember

With the win at Longwood, Drexel closed November 5-1, matching the best record in the month in program history with the 2018-19 squad. It is also just the fourth time DU has gotten out of the first month of the season with just one loss, while playing four or more November games. Both the 2001-02 and 2010-11 teams went 4-0 in the first month of the schedule.

Scouting Report

Yale enters play 4-6 overall, most recently falling to Quinnipiac 75-59 on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs, who have lost four games in a row after a 4-2 start, were picked to finish third in the Ivy League preseason poll.

Leading the offense is Jenna Clark. Noted on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list for the top point guard in the nation, Clark Tops Yale at 10.8 points per game, is third on the Squad with 4.5 rebounds per contest and is 17th nationally with 52 assists. Also scoring in double figures is Kiley Capstraw with 10.6 a night while Elles van der Maas comes in just below, netting 9.4 a contest. Nyla McGill leads the team with 8.7 boards an outing.

Speaking of rebounding, it has played a role in the successes the Bulldogs have had this year, averaging 36.1 rebounds per game, while they have a +1.6 rebounding margin.

A couple areas where Yale has struggled this year go hand-in-hand. During their four-game losing streak, the Bulldogs have had at least one quarter of a game where they have been outscored by nine points or more in three of the four games. They have also given up 12 quarters of 20+ points this year. As a result, Yale has allowed opponents to shoot 42.6 percent from the floor, sixth out of eight teams in the Ivy League and 278 out of 350 teams in Division I.

Dalila Esche is in her first season as a head coach. She is no stranger to the bench, however, as she was an Assistant at Princeton the last three seasons. In that role, she helped the Tigers to a top-25 ranking and a win against Kentucky in the NCAA tournament.

All-Time Series

Sunday is just the second meeting between Drexel and Yale with the first coming last season. At the DAC, the Dragons fought off a tough Bulldogs team for a 59-52 win.

Last Time Against Yale

Keisha Washington posted 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting as the Dragons outscored Yale in the fourth quarter 18-10 on their way to a 59-52 win. Tessa Brugler contributed in the game with a double-double behind 10 points and 12 rebounds.

New Kids On The Block

Sunday is the fourth time in the last five games where the Dragons face a team with a first-year head coach. Lehigh, Buffalo and Longwood also had coaches who are in their first seasons with their respective programs. Overall, Drexel will play seven teams with coaches who are in their first year leading their teams. Along with the previously mentioned schools, Towson, Delaware and William & Mary all have new leadership this year.

Finishing What You Start

A blistering second quarter at Longwood helped the Dragons to a 10-point Halftime lead, on its way to a 52nd consecutive win for DU when leading at the break. Drexel has not lost a game it led at the break since a 53-49 setback at Penn on December 20, 2019. The Dragons went 24-0 when leading after 20 minutes in 2021-22.

Up Next

The Dragons play the last game of their five-game road trip with a Tuesday afternoon contest at Dartmouth on December 13. Tipoff from Leede Arena in Hanover, NH is slated for noon.