Women’s basketball starts the season at home against Fairfield on Monday

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball tips off its season with a home contest against Fairfield on Monday night (Nov. 7). The Matchup against the Stags will be at the Pizzitola Sports Center and will start at 7 pm

The first 100 students to the game will receive free popcorn. Brown will also be hosting an Election Day game where fans can receive information about Brown Votes, an organization encouraging the Brown community to vote in the 2022 election.

For those fans that cannot make it to Providence for the game, it will be streamed on ESPN+ with David Korzeniowski on play by play and Paul Lambert on color commentary.

SCOUTING BROWN

Brown will begin his second season of play under head Coach Monique LeBlanc and will be looking to build off a six-win campaign a season ago.

and will be looking to build off a six-win campaign a season ago. The Bears return their top-six scorers from last season, including Isabella Mauricio (14.4 ppg) and Kyla Jones (12.9 ppg) who both averaged double figures last season.

Mya Murray is back to Anchor the Brown defense after finishing last season with a team-high 5.9 rebounds and 32 blocks to go along with six points per game.

is back to Anchor the Brown defense after finishing last season with a team-high 5.9 rebounds and 32 blocks to go along with six points per game. The Bears lineup features eight newcomers that will look to make an impact on what is still a young roster under LeBlanc.

Jones will look to remain active on the defensive end of the court having led the Ivy League in steals last season with 65.

Mauricio was a Threat from deep last year, hitting a Brown freshman record 70 Threes last season. That number was third all-time in Brown program history.

SCOUTING FAIRFIELD

Fairfield begins the season after a 25-7 record last year that included a 19-1 record in conference play.

The Stags will be led by first-time head Coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis, who takes over the Reigns after spending the last four years at the University of Minnesota.

Fairfield will have to replace last year’s leading scorer Lou Lopez-Senechal, who averaged 19.5 points per game for the Stags. Callie Cavanaugh Returns after averaging 9.6 points per game and Andrea Hernangomez is back for a fifth season after averaging 8.0 points and 8.1 rebounds a season ago.

BROWN AGAINST FAIRFIELD

Brown lost to Fairfield 76-52 last season in the first game of the year. Jones led Brown with 15 points and Charlotte Jewell finished with 11.

finished with 11. The Bears were down by just four at Halftime but a 24-9 third quarter swung things in Fairfield’s favor.

Cavanaugh finished with 20 points to lead all scorers and Hernangomez had 15.

