Women’s Basketball Starts 2023 with Solid CUNYAC Win at York

The Women’s basketball team went on the road Tuesday night to record a tough 57-53 CUNYAC win at York College.

The competitive contest went down to the wire and was settled in the final 2:22.

The visiting Bearcats led 49-48 with 2:22 left but a big three-point play by D’Andre McRae pushed the advantage to 52-48 with 2:06 left.

Neither team scored over the next 90 seconds until Mia Castillo was fouled and connected on two free throws for a 54-48 score.

York scored next on a basket by Mac-Dege Dessources with 14 seconds left (54-50) and quickly fouled Castillo on the inbound play. She connected on one-of-two free throws to build the lead to 55-50.

Kristina Sierra made things interesting with a three for York with four seconds left (55-53) and their defense quickly fouled Elissa Leung is the inbound play.

Leung calmly hit both free throws with three seconds left to finish off the win with a 57-53 final score.

Castillo led the Bearcats with 28 points and McRae finished with another double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds to help the Bearcats now stand at 1-1 in the early season CUNYAC schedule.

Dessources was a force again for the Cardinals with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.