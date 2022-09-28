Women’s Basketball Starting Five Pack Now Available

Husker Women’s basketball fans are now able to build their own custom ticket package for the 2022-23 season with The Starting Five Pack on sale now.

With The Starting Five Pack, fans can get reserved seats for any five home games for just $60. Fans can select any of the Huskers’ 16 home games to customize their personal ticket package. To purchase, visit Huskers.com/Tickets or call 800-8-BIGRED during business hours.

The Huskers return the bulk of their lineup from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2023. The returnees are led by the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski (Lincoln, Neb.) and All-Big Ten performers Isabelle Bourne (Canberra, Australia) and Jaz Shelley (Moe, Australia).

Nebraska will tip off its 2022-23 season with an exhibition home game against Washburn on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 pm NU’s 15-game regular-season home schedule will begin with Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, Nov. 7 at Noon and will feature Nebraska’s Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally for middle-grades youth across the state.

The Huskers’ non-conference schedule will feature a marquee match-up with former Big 12-rival and 2022 NCAA Tournament-qualifier Kansas on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which follows a contest against perennial Mountain West Conference power Wyoming on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Nebraska’s Big Ten home schedule will feature nine games against the conference’s top teams, including Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 Huskers this Friday as part of Opening Night with Husker Hoops. The event, which starts at 7 pm, will feature a scrimmage by the Husker women. Fans can reserve their free tickets by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.