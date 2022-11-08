Women’s Basketball Slotted Fourth in NJAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

PITMAN, NJ (11/8/22) – The Kean University Women’s basketball team has been slotted fourth with three first place votes in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

NJCU landed in the top spot with four first-place votes, while Rowan slotted second with one first-place vote, and Montclair State rounded out the top three with one first-place vote. The rest of the poll is as follows: TCNJ (1), William Paterson (Dark Horse), Stockton, Ramapo, Rutgers-Newark, and Rutgers-Camden.

The Cougars return All-NJAC selections in NJAC Player of the Year honoree Shannon McCoy and a second-team selection in Brittany Graff . McCoy averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest over 25 games last season. Graff averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest over 25 games last season.

Head Coach Mandy King and the Cougars will open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Nov. 9th, hosting the Ducks of Stevens Institute at 7:00 pm