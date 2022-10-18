Women’s Basketball Slotted Fifth in SEC Media Poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss Women’s basketball has been picked to finish fifth overall in the SEC Preseason Media Poll released on Tuesday.

The No. 5 preseason slot by the media is the highest for the Rebels in the poll since the 2005-06 Ole Miss team was selected to finish fifth. The Defending national Champion South Carolina was voted to win the conference for the second straight season in a row, with NCAA Tournament teams in Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas rounding out the top-four.

Aliyah Boston was once again selected as the Preseason Player of the Year, after earning the 2022 Player of the Year award as a junior.

Ole Miss heads into the 2022-23 campaign, coming off one of its best seasons in program history and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 seasons. The Rebels return a solid starting core in Juniors Madison Scott and Snudda Collins with reigning SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year Angel Baker looking to make a mark in the starting lineup. Ole Miss’ winning percentage of 71.8% off of a 23-9 record last year, was the highest for the program since 1993-94.

Nine newcomers joined the Rebels including two freshmen and seven transfers, with three well-versed to the grind of the SEC. After leading the SEC in assists last season, Myah Taylor joins the Rebels from Mississippi State and is regarded as one of the nation’s top point guards after earning a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List. Pitt transfer Rita Igbokwe looks to shine on the interior, after blocking 68 shots last season as a junior to rank 20th in the country.

The Rebels are back in action with an exhibition game against Delta State on Oct. 28 at 6 pm before opening the regular season at home against Kennesaw State from the SJB Pavilion at 5 pm The game against the Owls will be streamed on SEC Network +.

