Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale – Ohio State Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State Women’s basketball season are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

For all non-conference games, single-game tickets for adults are $11, while child/youth and Seniors are $8 and group tickets are $6 apiece plus fees. For all Big Ten games, single-game tickets for adults are $15, while child/youth and Seniors are $10 and group tickets are $8 apiece plus fees. Ohio State students are free with a valid BuckID.

The Buckeyes host Notre Dame College for an exhibition on Halloween before opening the regular season at home against Tennessee on Nov. 8 at 8:30 pm View the full 2022 schedule HERE.

Due to facility scheduling conflicts, the Dec. 31 games against Michigan will now be played in the Covelli Center. The game will still be played at 1 pm and broadcast live on BTN. Season ticket holders should have received communication directly from the Ticket Office with more information regarding this change.

To support Ohio State Women’s basketball throughout the season inside the Schottenstein Center, fans can now purchase mini plans HERE or single game tickets HERE. Applicable service fees will apply to all tickets. Season tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-GO-BUCKS and selecting option two. For group tickets and any questions, contact an account representative at 1-800-GO-BUCKS or via email at [email protected] All group tickets must be purchased in advance.

Direct links to purchase tickets:

