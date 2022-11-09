Women’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

BOONE, NC – The App State Women’s basketball single-game tickets are now available for the 2022-23 campaign. Under the direction of head coach Angel Elder too , the Mountaineers are set to host 14 home games in the Holmes Convocation Center. This season’s slate of home games will also feature various promotions throughout the season that will be fun for the entire family.

Tickets to each home game are available for $10 with the exception of one premium game.

The 2022-23 campaign includes a doubleheader with the men’s team on Jan. 28. The women will play Louisiana at 2 pm followed by the men’s game against Arkansas State at 4:30 pm Fans can get into both games for a combined price of $20.

Season tickets are also available.

App State will open play at Holmes Convocation Center on Nov. 14 at 6:30 pm against Lees-McRae. The Mountaineers will then host Norfolk State at 6:30 pm on Nov. 17. At the Norfolk State game everyone in attendance will be able to enter a drawing for four individual tickets to the Rock Garden at App State’s final home football game against ODU on Nov. 19.

2022-23 Promotions Calendar

Nov. 14 vs. Lees-McRae: Home opener

Nov. 17 vs. Norfolk State: Rock Garden Ticket Enter to Win

Nov. 27 vs. Davidson: Cyber ​​Sunday

December 10 vs. Johnson C. Smith: Community Appreciation Game

December 20 vs. Gardner-Webb: Ugly Sweater Game with appearance from Santa

December 29 vs. Old Dominion: What you didn’t get for the holidays, Post-game kid’s Clinic

December 31 vs. Marshall: New Year’s Eve Ticket Special

Jan. 19 vs. Southern Miss: White Out and T-shirt Giveaway

Jan. 21 vs. Coastal Carolina: JMKC Day and Everyone is a Kid Ticket Pricing, Post-game meet & greet for JMKC members

Jan. 28 vs. Louisiana: Basketball Doubleheader Gold Out and Alumni Day

February 9 vs. Georgia State: Education Day

February 11 vs. Georgia Southern: Pink Day and National Girls & Women in Sports Day Recognition

February 22 vs. James Madison: ’90s Night

February 24 vs. ULM: Black Out and Senior Day