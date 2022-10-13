Women’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets Are On Sale Now

Nate Jarrett Assistant Director, Communications & Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati Women’s basketball single-game tickets for all 13 games inside Fifth Third Arena are on sale now.

Fans can save on single-game pricing through group rates, while general admission starts at $5 for youth/seniors and groups of 20 or more.

In addition to single game tickets, season tickets remain available for the upcoming season. Reserved seating season tickets start at $200, while general admission is available at $75 for adults and $50 for youth/seniors.

The home schedule opens on Thursday, Nov. 10 when Cincinnati tips off with Tennessee Tech, followed by non-conference contests with Radford, Toledo, UIC and Southern Indiana. The Bearcats will kick off their home conference slate with Temple on Jan. 7 and host reigning AAC Champions UCF on Feb. 8 as a part of an eight-game home conference schedule.

For more information on all ticket packages, please contact the Bearcats Ticket Office at 1-877-CATS-TIX (1-877-228-7849).

FOLLOW THE BEARCATS

For all the latest information on Cincinnati Women’s basketball, visit GoBEARCATS.com and follow @GoBearcatsWBB on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Full Single-Game Ticket Rates

Single-Game Rates

Courtside – $50

Champions Club – $25

General Admission – $10

Youth (12 and younger)/Seniors (55 and older) – $5

Group Rates

Courtside – $25

Champions Club – $10

General Admission – $5