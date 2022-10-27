Women’s Basketball Single Game & Group Tickets Now On Sale

PITTSBURGH – The Panther Ticket Office announced single game tickets and group tickets (15+) for the 2022-23 Pitt Women’s basketball season are now on sale. The Panthers 2022-23 schedule features 16 home contests inside the Petersen Events Center including five against opponents who finished off last season nationally ranked.

Fans may purchase single game tickets in advance online no later than three hours prior to tipoff for $8, while groups of 15 or more may purchase online in advance for just $5. Tickets purchased at the door at the Petersen Events Center will be $10.

The Panthers return four starters from last year’s squad that posted an 11-19 overall record. The Panthers wrapped up their non-conference slate a season ago with a 9-2 record, the best record against non-conference opponents since the 2006-07 campaign. As a team, Pitt led the ACC and ranked ninth in the NCAA in rebounds per game (43.9 rpg) while also leading the ACC and ranking 14th in the country in Offensive rebounds per game (15.6 orpg).

The Panthers return seven of their eight top scorers from a season ago, including the senior captain Dayshanette Harris who led the Squad averaging 9.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting a career-high 34.0% from behind the arc. Harris also became the fastest player in program history to record at least 700 points, 250 rebounds and 175 assists, doing so in just 60 career games.

Fellow senior Amber Brown has started all 80 career games for the Panthers at forward and is coming off of her best Offensive season of her career last season as she finished averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 47.2% from the floor. Dirty King will be looking to build on her impressive sophomore season that saw her average career-highs in scoring (7.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg) while also posting a team-high four double-doubles. Destiny Strother is looking to make another step this season after coming off the bench and averaging 5.3 ppg while connecting on a career-high 44 three-pointers. Senior Amy Hayford started a career-high 19 games and posted 4.2 ppg and 1.8 apg across 20.0 mpg a season ago.

A group of five newcomers (three freshmen and two transfers) will look to make an immediate impact on the Squad that finished off last season with an 11-19 record while posting their best non-conference mark (9-2) since 2008-09 . Gabby Hutcherson came to Pittsburgh after two seasons at Ohio State while Channise Lewis transferred in after four seasons at perennial power Maryland. The freshman trio of Aislin Malcolm , Avery “Ace” Strickland and Marley Washenitz look poised to provide Pitt with some much-needed shooting for the highly anticipated 2022-23 season.

For those interested in buying an OC parking lot season pass, the price will be $57 and can be purchased by calling the Panthers Ticket Office.

