Women’s Basketball Signs Transfer Moriah Murray

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Women’s basketball has signed Drexel transfer Moriah Murray, Lady Lions head Coach Carolyn Kieger announced Wednesday. A member of the Dragons’ 2022 recruiting class, Murray never suited up for the Philadelphia school and will enroll at Penn State at the upcoming spring semester with four years of eligibility starting with the 2023-24 season.

Moriah Murray

5-8 | Guard | Dunmore, Pa. | Dunmore

High School: Played at Dunmore High School under Coach Ben O’Brien, a 2004 Penn State graduate…Named to the All-PIAA AAAA Team, All-Region First-Team and All-League Three First-Team every season…Selected as the Times-Tribune Player of the Year as a senior and freshman…Led Dunmore to a record of 95-5 with three District Two Titles, four Lackawanna League Division Three Championships and an appearance in the 2019 state Championship game…Finished as the school’s record holder for three- pointers in a single season (87) and career (279) and shot 52% from three and 89% at the line in her four years…Scored 1,595 points along with over 450 rebounds and 450 assists in four seasons…Averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game as a senior and 20.2 points in 10 career state playoff games…Played AAU basketball with JB Hoops for three years under Coach John Bucci and NEPA Elite for two for Coach Kevin Clark…Helped teams to win two HGSL Championships and was named All-HGSL First-Team twice…Also le ttered and started in softball as a shortstop and pitcher…Was an honors student and member of the French, TACT and SADD Clubs.

Personal: Daughter of Joseph Murray and Lynn Plotkin…Has two older sisters, Ashley and Courtney, and two older brothers, Brandon and Matthew…Ashley and Courtney played basketball at Marywood…Matthew ran cross country at Penn State Scranton…Cousin, Christopher, was a 2022 Penn State graduate.

Kieger on Murray: “We are beyond excited to welcome Moriah to our Penn State Family. Her basketball IQ and playmaking abilities are next level, and her three-point range and consistency are elite. She will add depth to our backcourt and be a great fit for our culture . We can’t wait to get her to campus!”

Why Penn State for Murray: “I chose Penn State because the campus felt like home, and I loved how welcoming the coaches and team were on my visit. I knew this was somewhere I wanted to be. I can’t wait to get here!”