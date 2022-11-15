Women’s Basketball Signs Three to National Letters of Intent

PHILADELPHIA – Saint Joseph’s Women’s head basketball Coach Cindy Griffin has announced the signing of the 2023 Hawks recruiting class. Joining the program as freshmen next year are Gabby Casey, Aleah Snead and Lizzy Gruber.

After the addition of four international Pickups in last season’s class, Griffin’s latest class stayed domestic as a pair of Pennsylvania signees (Casey, Snead) are joined with an additional newcomer from Maine (Gruber). Gruber also joins as the lone forward of the trio, with Casey and Snead projected as guards.

“We are very excited about our 2023 signees!” said Griffin. “The 2023 class is an extremely talented, versatile group who brings a high level of high school and AAU experience. They bring scoring, defense, leadership and most important of all, they are high level competitors.”

Gabby Casey

G | 5’8″

Quakertown, Pa. | Lansdale Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL:

A First Team All-State selection as a junior, Casey helped Lansdale to its first ever PIAA State Championship game…also earned PCL First Team And First Team Montgomery All-Area honors…scored her 1,000th career point in her junior season…holds the school record with a 40 point performance against Neumann-Goretti…earned Second Team All-State honors as a sophomore…added a Third Team PCL Red Division nod and Third Team Montgomery All-Area plaudits…averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals in her junior season…plays club basketball with the Philadelphia Belles…was a USJN All-Star…earned BlueStar Basketball All-American honors…holds a 62-7 record with her club team over the last two years with five USJN titles…plays club basketball with future Hawk teammate Aleah Snead.

GRIFFIN ON CASEY:

Gabby is a combo guard who can shoot the 3 at a high clip. She is Fearless getting to the basket and finishing. Gabby is a great rebounder at her position and finds ways to score unconventionally.

???????????? ?? Hawk Hill, please help us welcome our final member of the 2023 class. Welcome, Gabby??#THWND pic.twitter.com/xyD7HhrDZL — Saint Joseph’s WBB (@SJUHawks_WBB) November 11, 2022

Aleah Snead

G | 5’11”

Philadelphia, Pa. | Penn Charter

HIGH SCHOOL:

A 3A First Team All-State selection last season, also earning First Team All-Inter-Ac honors…a PAISAA Runner Up (2021-22) and Inter-Ac Champion…Third Team 3A All-State selection and First Team selection by Philly Sports Digest as a sophomore…Second Team All Inter-Ac as a freshman…averaged 13.3 points per game as a junior…plays club for the Philadelphia Belles…plays club basketball with future teammate Gabby Casey…helped win five USJN titles over the last two years.

COACH GRIFFIN ON SNEAD:

Aleah is a Lefty wing who can score at all 3 levels. Her ability to get to the basket and finish with contact is exceptional. She is a great rebounder who can start and finish plays in the open court. Aleah can also defend multiple positions with her mobility and incredible wing span.

???????????? ?? Added a gamer who knows what it’s like to represent the city. Welcome Aleah????#THWND pic.twitter.com/lVwPKP19aN — Saint Joseph’s WBB (@SJUHawks_WBB) November 11, 2022

Lizzy Gruber

F/C | 6’4″

Gardiner, Maine | Gardiner Area

HIGH SCHOOL:

Earned a host of Accolades in her junior season…a First Team All-Conference, Bangor Daily News All-State and Portland Press Herald All-State selection…also earned All-Defensive Team honors…helped her team to a 17-3 record and finished as a Northern Maine Class A semifinalist…Earned First Team All-Conference and was selected to the All-Defensive Team as a sophomore…tallied a 13-2 record and hoisted the Trophy as Central Maine Class A/B champion…was First Team All-KVAC, All-Defensive Team, All-Rookie Team and Bangor Daily News All-State Team selections as a freshman…Northern Maine Class A runner up as a rookie…has averaged 15.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game over three years at Gardiner Area High School…plays club basketball for Maine Attraction…rated as the #1 center in the Northeast by Prep Girls Hoop and the #2 player overall in the northeast.

COACH GRIFFIN ON GRUBER:

Lizzy is a post player that brings versatility, shot blocking and a consistent motor to our front court. Her ability to score with both hands, shoot from the perimeter and run the floor for finishes gives us the ability to push tempo and score in transition.