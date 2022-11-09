Women’s Basketball Signs Jillian Huerter

PISCATWAY, NJ – Rutgers Women’s basketball head Coach Coquese Washington announced the signing of incoming freshman Jillian Huerter on Wednesday morning.

“We are truly thrilled to have Jillian join our Scarlet Knight family,” Washington said. “Jillian is a very Talented and versatile player. She is so highly skilled. She has tremendous court vision, is an excellent passer, and is a knock-down shooter. She will definitely help space the floor with outside shooting ability. She also has an impressive basketball IQ.”

“I chose Rutgers for many reasons, one of them being the very impressive coaching staff who I wholeheartedly trust will help me grow not only as a basketball player but as a person during my time at Rutgers,” Huerter said. “I also felt a very welcoming environment on my visit, the whole program seemed like a family. I also chose Rutgers because the school and the basketball program have all the tools and people that I believe are necessary to make a winning program.”

A Clifton Park, New York native, Huerter is a 6-foot-0 guard that averaged 15.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season while attending the Kent School. Prior to the 2021-22 season, she went to Shenedehowa High School where she helped guide her team to two Section Championships (2019 & 2020) as well as a Suburban Council Championship in 2021. She also played for AAU team, Elevate NYBC. Huerter also accumulated many individual Accolades throughout her high school career:

2x Section 2 All-Tournament Team

2x Section 2 All Star

News Channel 13 All Star

Section 2 Class AA All-Tournament Team

Suburban council First Team

Suburban Council Senior Team

Suburban Council Excellence in Leadership Award

Coaches’ Trophy Award

Huerter comes from a basketball family as her father and brother Thomas played Division I basketball at Siena College, in addition to her two older siblings Meghan (Providence College) and Kevin (Maryland). After his collegiate career at Maryland, her brother Kevin went onto the NBA and currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.

“Jillian comes from a basketball family, so she really knows the game,” Washington added. “Her dad and oldest brother were standout players for Sienna. Her brother Kevin starred at Maryland and currently is putting up big numbers with the Sacramento Kings. And her older sister, Meghan plays for Providence. All those years in the gym following behind her older siblings really paid off. Being the youngest sibling makes her ultra-competitive and that is one of the attributes we are excited to bring to our program. We know we are getting a good one in Jillian Huerter.”

