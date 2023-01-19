Women’s Basketball Set to Travel to Cornell on Saturday

Cambridge, Mass. – After a win on the road at Dartmouth, the Harvard Women’s Basketball team (10-7, 3-2 Ivy) will look for their second road conference win at Cornell (8-10, 1-4 Ivy) on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 pm The game will stream on ESPN+.

What to Know

• Harvard Women’s basketball opened the Carrie Moore era this season with 7 nonconference wins and wins over Princeton, Brown and Dartmouth to start the Ivy League campaign. Saturday will present the next Ivy opponent for the Crimson at Cornell.

• Moore is in Year 1 after the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who was at the helm of the Crimson program for 40 years. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, and arrived in Cambridge after spending the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25-7 record and a No . 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Moore also had assistant-coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton.

• Harmony Turner has enjoyed a career season so far this year, scoring a career-high 31 points in the season opener against URI, a career-high 9 assists against Boston College and a career-high 7 steals against Maine. She has reported 20+ points in six games so far this season. Turner has garnered Ivy League Co-Player of the Week Honors twice, Ivy League Player of the Week once and was named to the Cancun Challenge All-Tournament team.

• Sophomore Elena Rodriguez has reported career highs in almost every metric as well, setting a new record 21 points at Merrimack and Boston College and most recently pulling down a record 14 rebounds and passing off a career high 5 assists at Dartmouth.

• Lola Mullaney has stepped up for the Crimson recently, leading the team in scoring in three of the last four games. She set a new career high of 30 points scored against Brown and led the team against Columbia and Dartmouth with 25 and 24 points scored.

• Elena Rodriguez and McKenzie Forbes scored in the double digits as well at Dartmouth, putting up 18 and 17 points throughout the night, respectively. An excellent shooter from the floor, Rodriguez reported a 72.7% field goal percentage.

• Harvard has been strong in steals all season, beating their opponent in almost every game. A part of the Crimson’s success on Monday was due to their stellar defense with 14 steals over the Big Green’s nine. Harvard in turn scored 18 points off of turnovers.

• Harmony Turner leads the Ivy League in points per game with 18.1. Elena Rodriguez leads the Ivy League in field goal percentage with .650. Lola Mullaney is second in three-point percentage with 46 3FG made at .365 percent.

• Harvard is meeting Ivy League opponent Cornell for the 85th time in series history, one in which Harvard leads 73-12. The Crimson won the last Matchup over the Big Red, splitting the 2021-22 season with Cornell. It’s Jan. 22, 2022, the Crimson defeated Cornell 89-47.

• With a win over Cornell on Saturday, Harvard will move to 4-2 in the Ivy League and extend their all-time record against Cornell to 74-12.

• Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule featured 12 non-conference games before Ivy League play began on Dec. 31 against Princeton. With a 3-2 Ivy record and a 10-7 record overall, Harvard currently sits in fifth in the Ivy League standings. With a win over Cornell, and depending on the results of other Ivy matchups this weekend, Harvard could sit in a tie for first or second in the league.

Up Next

The team will return home to Lavietes Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 pm to play Penn in a game that will celebrate Cambridge Day and Scout Day and feature a Faculty Appreciation Night.