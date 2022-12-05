Women’s Basketball Set to Host Cornell on Monday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford Women’s basketball team returns home to Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion to take on Cornell after its seven-game road trip. Tipoff between the Hawks and Big Red is set for 7 pm

HARTFORD HAWKS (0-8) vs. CORNELL BIG RED (5-4, 0-0 CIS)

LOCATION: Chase Arena at Reich Family Pavilion (West Hartford, Conn.)

DATE/TIME: Monday, Dec. 5 (7 p.m.)

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford looks to bounce back after falling to Brown on the road, 52-68, Saturday afternoon

The Hawks outshot the Bears from three-point land, 40 percent (6-of-15) to 30.6 percent (11-of-36)

Graduate student Jasmine Barnes led the way for the Hawks, dropping a career-high 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor

led the way for the Hawks, dropping a career-high 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor Freshman Tatum Forbes tied her career-high dishing out three assists and swiping three steals, while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds

tied her career-high dishing out three assists and swiping three steals, while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds Freshman Zaiha Minnis and junior Lanae Johnson-Kleinpeter added six and seven points off the bench, respectively

and junior added six and seven points off the bench, respectively Sophomore Lenaijah Ferguson made her Hawks debut, grabbing four rebounds and scoring her first two Collegiate points

made her Hawks debut, grabbing four rebounds and scoring her first two Collegiate points Brown’s Isabella Mauricio led all scorers with 18 points, while the Bears outrebounded the Hawks 46-33

SCOUTING CORNELL

Cornell starts Monday night’s match-up with a 5-4 overall record on the season

The Big Red enter play riding a two-game winning streak after defeating UAlbany on Saturday by a score of 53-45

Cornell’s offense is led by Kaya Ingram (9.8 ppg), Ania McNicholas (9.7 ppg), Shannon Mulroy (9.3 ppg) and Emily Pape (9.0 ppg)

The Quartet has combined to score over 65 percent of the Big Red’s total points on the year

Summer Parker-Hall has been crashing the glass all-season long as she leads the Squad grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game

SERIES HISTORY

Hartford and Cornell will battle on the Hardwood for just the third time in program history

The Hawks hold a slight 2-0 edge in the all-time series against the Big Red

In the two games played between the two programs, the contests have been decided by a combined five total points

The Hawks took the last meeting between the two sides, 53-50 back on Nov. 13, 2015

Deanna Mayza (’17) led Hartford’s Offensive output dropping a game-high 19 points back in 2015

FRESHMAN STANDOUTS

The Hartford freshman class has averaged 19.4 ppg, good for 46 percent of the Hawks’ scoring totals

Forbes continues to lead the way for Hartford, posting 8.3 ppg, while Minnis and Houghton rank top-five on the team scoring 4.8 and 4.6 ppg, respectively

Houghton has been a beast in the painted area defensively for Hartford

Recording a team-high 1.1 blocks per game, after tallying a career-high three blocks in the Hawks’ outing against Weber St., at the Friar Thanksgiving Classic (Nov. 27)

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford will be back in action Wednesday as it heads back to the Ocean State to face off against Rhode Island in a midweek matinée. Wednesday marks the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs. Tipoff between the Hawks and Rams is set for 11 am from the Ryan Center.