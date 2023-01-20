Women’s Basketball Set to Face Lipscomb on Saturday

CONWAY, Ark. – The Sugar Bear basketball team remains at home for the next game on the schedule, taking on Lipscomb at the Farris Center on Saturday. Tipping off at 1 pm, the Sugar Bears and Bisons play just once this season, after a two-game series last year.

Central Arkansas (6-11, 1-5 ASUN) dropped the first game of the two-game home stand on Thursday, falling 64-53 to Austin Peay. Looking for a rebound to get back in the win column, the Sugar Bears will look to build on the Offensive production from Randrea Wright and Kinley Fisher , who each dropped 16 points on Thursday. It marked a career-best for Fisher, who also topped her personal mark with four triples in the game.

The duo has led the Sugar Bears through six conference games, combining for 20.9 points per game. Wright has scored double figures in four of the six ASUN games this season, with a pair of games above 15 points. She’s also been Dynamite from the free throw line in league play, hitting her freebies at an 87 percent clip, the seventh best mark in the conference.

Fisher, for her part, has been a work horse since the start of the conference schedule, averaging nearly 36 minutes a game, taking on new responsibilities and staying solid on both ends of the floor. Her 35.5 minutes per game are the sixth-most in the conference since the start of ASUN play.

Lipscomb hits the weekend with an 11-7 record overall, sitting at 5-1 in ASUN games. Most recently, the Bisons took a four-point win over North Alabama, Downing the Lions after taking the fourth quarter by four points. Bella Vinson led the way with 27 points, including four three-pointers, while Aleah Sorrentino added 15 points and 23 rebounds. But while Lipscomb dominated the glass, a 9-for-21 day at the free throw line almost cost the Bisons, with the scoring margin ending up less than five.

Now six games into the conference schedule, the Bisons have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by Vinson’s 15.0 points per game. She is joined by Sorrentino’s 12.3, Jalyn Holcomb’s 12.0 and Blythe Pearson’s 10.5 points per contest. Sorrentino has added 12.2 boards per contest, ranking second in the league on the glass.

Tip-off against the Lions is set for 1 pm at the Farris Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+, with live stats available here. Fans can also keep up with all the happenings on Scottie Pippen Court on the radio, on 91.3 The Bear.