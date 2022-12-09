Women’s Basketball Set to Conclude Road Swing at Mount St. Mary’s

The UMBC Women’s Basketball team will conclude its five-game, month-long, road trip at Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4 pm and fans can catch the action on ESPN+.

Last time out, Laycee Drake (Hancock, NY) had a career-high 14 points, but UMBC (2-6) fell at Houston, 67-43, on Wednesday night. Drake, who led all scorers, also added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the effort.

Drake hit an early jumper to tie the game at four, and after a quick 6-0 run from Houston, she hit a three to cut the deficit to 10-7. The Cougars would go on another run, to go up 10, but an Ashia McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.) beat the buzzer with a jumper to cut the deficit to 18-10 after the first 10 minutes. UMBC would continue to struggle from the field and trailed 35-17 at the half. Houston continued to pull away in the second half, despite improved shooting by the visitors. The Retrievers shot 6-of-12 from the field in the fourth, including 2-of-3 from deep. UMBC held the hosts to 1-18 shooting from deep, but committed a season-high 32 turnovers.

Scouting Mount St. Mary’s: