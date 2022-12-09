Women’s Basketball Set to Conclude Road Swing at Mount St. Mary’s
The UMBC Women’s Basketball team will conclude its five-game, month-long, road trip at Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4 pm and fans can catch the action on ESPN+.
Last time out, Laycee Drake (Hancock, NY) had a career-high 14 points, but UMBC (2-6) fell at Houston, 67-43, on Wednesday night. Drake, who led all scorers, also added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the effort.
Drake hit an early jumper to tie the game at four, and after a quick 6-0 run from Houston, she hit a three to cut the deficit to 10-7. The Cougars would go on another run, to go up 10, but an Ashia McCalla (Greenbelt, Md.) beat the buzzer with a jumper to cut the deficit to 18-10 after the first 10 minutes. UMBC would continue to struggle from the field and trailed 35-17 at the half. Houston continued to pull away in the second half, despite improved shooting by the visitors. The Retrievers shot 6-of-12 from the field in the fourth, including 2-of-3 from deep. UMBC held the hosts to 1-18 shooting from deep, but committed a season-high 32 turnovers.
Scouting Mount St. Mary’s:
- An all-around team effort, led in large measure by a career-high 18 points from Already Raflohelped Mount St. Mary’s (3-4) defeat Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 88-61.
- Raflo was the most efficient player on a night the team shot 57.9 percent from the floor. Going 7-for-9 and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to compile the 18 points, the guard now sits at an even eight points averaged per game through seven contests as a Mountaineer. On defense, Raflo added a career-best three blocks as well.
- Michaela Harrison moved to sixth place on the all-time scoring list by tying a game high 19 points, passing Susie Rowlyk.
- Along the way came six rebounds – a season and game best for the Graduate student. Raflo and Harrison were two of five players to post 10 or more, joined by the rest of the starting cast. Natalie Villaflor added 13, followed by Jessica Tomasetti with 12 and Isabella Hunt with 10. Hunt, squaring off against the Hometown team, came within one dime of a points-assists double-double, but the nine assists are good enough for a career high.
- Freshman McKenzie Matheny and redshirt freshman Jaedyn Jamison also earned career highs in points. Matheny led all players off the bench, scoring seven of the group’s 16 points.