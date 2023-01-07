Women’s Basketball Set for Wake Forest Sunday – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball closes out this two-game road swing with a Sunday Matinee at Wake Forest. Tip is slated for 2 pm inside LJVM Coliseum and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech seeks its first ACC win of the season on Sunday, coming off a hard-fought loss at Louisville. Freshman Kara Dunn, earning her first Collegiate start, dropped a career-high 17 points against the Cardinals to lead the Yellow Jackets offensively. Tech looks to get back to winning ways and snap a three-game skid on Sunday, while extending its win streak over Wake Forest to four-straight meetings.

Riding a two-game skid, Wake Forest collected its first league win over Pittsburgh before dropping a pair of games, most recently a 10-point loss to Duke. Jewel Spear leads Wake Forest offensively on the season, averaging 15.9 points per game, while Olivia Summiel averages a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game. The Demon Deacons own a 7-1 record when competing at home this season.

Georgia Tech faces Wake Forest for the 77th time in program history is Sunday and has won three-straight. The Yellow Jackets have taken the last two meetings in Winston-Salem with their last loss in LJVM Coliseum taking place in 2020. Tech leads the all-time series, 49-27.

