Women’s Basketball Set for Season Opener Friday at Saint Louis

EXHIBITION: SIUE fell in its Lone exhibition match to Missouri S&T on Sunday. The Cougars combined to shoot 40.6% from the floor (28-69) and 36.8% from the three-point line (7-19). Mikayla Kinnard scored 15 points to lead four players in double-digit figures. Molly Sheehan (13), Ajulu Thatha (11), and Olivia Clayton (11) all scored double-digits. Thatha led the Cougars with six rebounds while adding six steals. Kinnard finished with a team-best six assists.

ROAD RUNNERS: The Cougars will play as the visitors in eight of their 11 nonconference games to start the season, including six straight before conference play. SIUE is home against Eastern Michigan, Memphis, and Xavier.

READY TO COMPETE IN MARCH: In its non-conference schedule, SIUE plays four games against power-five conference schools (Purdue, Iowa State, Louisville, and Washington).

TABBED SIXTH: The preseason OVC poll Predicted a sixth-place finish for the Cougars this season. Tennessee Tech was selected as regular season Champions with 11 first-place votes.

KINNARD PRESEASON ALL-OVC Senior guard Mikayla Kinnard earned preseason All-OVC honors on Oct. 18. The second-ranked scorer in the Cougar lineup last season, Kinnard averaged 12.7 points per game. She also led SIUE in assists (97) and was second in offensive rebounds (54).

AT THE HELM Samantha Quigley Smith is beginning her second season in charge of the Cougars. She owns a 13-18 record at SIUE and a combined collegiate record of 163-59 as head coach.

TRANSFERS Olivia Clayton (Tulsa), Niya Danforth (Rend Lake CC), Molly Sheehan (Valparaiso), and KK Rodriguez (Tulsa) all joined the Cougars this season as Transfers.