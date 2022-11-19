Women’s Basketball Set for Road Matchup With SEC Foe Vanderbilt

Saint Joseph’s (3-0, 0-0 A-10) at Vanderbilt (5-0, 0-0 SEC)

Sunday, November 20 | 2 pm CT/3 pm ET | Memorial Coliseum | Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

– Saint Joseph’s Women’s basketball takes on its first road test of the season, heading down to the Music City to take on SEC foe Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawks (3-0) meet the Commodores (5-0) in a Matchup of unbeatens, Vanderbilt winning its opening five games by an average of over 18 points per game. The Hawks enter as the best scoring defense in the Atlantic 10 as thw two teams compete strength against strength in the legendary Memorial Coliseum.

Long time Geno Auriemma Assistant Shea Ralph begins her second season on the sidelines of the Commodores, starting out unblemished with a 5-0 mark. Vanderbilt has won by an average margin of 19.4 points, the last matchup with Austin Peay (70-61) the only game this season within single digits.

Ciaja Harbison has posted a strong start to the season, leading the Commodores in points (18.0), assists (31) and steals (13). Marnelle Garraud has been Lethal from distance (15-29 for 51.7%) while Sacha Washington also adds double-figures (11.8) and leads the team in rebounds (7.6).

Shutting it Down

The Hawks come into the contest with Vanderbilt as the best defense in the Atlantic 10, averaging just 51.0 points per game. The mark is good for the 46th best defense in the nation.

Jekot Serving Dishes

Coming back for her sixth year on Hawk Hill, Katie Jekot remains one of the premier passers in the conference and country. Jekot Ranks in the upper Echelon in the NCAA in three different categories. Holding a 6.0 assist-turnover ration, Jekot sits at 20th in the country, while her 18 assists are 22nd overall, an average of 6.0 per game putting her at 38th.

Brugler’s Best

Reigning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year Talya Brugler opened the season quietly with six points and four rebounds after getting in early foul trouble against Bucknell. However, Brugler has quickly returned to the form that earned her Rookie of the Year a season ago. The second year forward burst onto the scene against Yale, scoring a team-high 16 points while adding five rebounds and three steals. The Nazareth, Pa. native set a career-high 23 points to follow up against Penn, also grabbing a season-high eight rebounds while adding two blocks and two steals. Brugler leads the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game, 39 of her 45 points coming against Ivy League competition.

Lead By Example

Katie Jekot Returns for her sixth year of collegiate basketball, providing veteran leadership for the Hawks. The Enola, Pa. native has played in 104 career games on Hawk Hill, including 98 starts. The sixth year guard holds a 1.48 assist-to-turnover ratio over her career, her 956 points just 44 from hitting the 1,000 mark. Jekot also sits just 38 assists away from cracking the top 10 in program history.

Straight Out The Gates

The Hawks, under the tenure of Cindy Griffin , have gotten off to a quick start in a majority of seasons over the last 22 years. Griffin holds a 17-5 record overall at Saint Joseph’s in the home opener, winning the last four in a row after defeating Bucknell on November 7. The Hawks are also 13-9 overall in season openers since Coach Griffin took over.

The Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season for the third time in the last four seasons. After going 3-0 at home to start the season, it marked the third time in the last 12 years that the Hawks were undefeated after three games.