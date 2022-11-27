Women’s Basketball set for road contest at Eastern Illinois

DAYTON — The Wright State Women’s basketball program will conclude the November competition with a road matchup against undefeated Eastern Illinois on Monday night at Lantz Arena. The non-conference game will tip off at 7 pm ET and broadcast live on ESPN+.

GAME INFORMATION

Monday, November 28 – 7 pm ET – Watch – Live Stats – WSU Game Notes

LAST TIME OUT

The Raiders are coming off a 105-52 loss at No. 4 Ohio State last Wednesday. Wright State found itself down 26-13 after the first quarter and trailed by double digits for the remainder of the non-conference contest. Ohio State proved its top-five national ranking, finishing the game with a 55% (39-of-70) shooting percentage and a 46% clip (12-of-26) on 3-point attempts, forcing the Raiders to 23 turnovers in the process.

Isabelle Bolender scored Wright State’s first eight points of the game and finished with a team-leading 13 points in the loss. Bryce Nixon reached double-figure scoring for the second-straight game, as she totaled 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go along with a team-best three assists. Kacee Baumhower notched six points and five rebounds, while Rachel Loobie pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

SCOUTING THE PANTHERS

Eastern Illinois is 5-0 on the season, which includes home victories over Loyola Chicago (83-73) and Missouri St. Louis (65-54). The Panthers have dished out 18.0 assists per game, good for 21st nationally and first in the Ohio Valley Conference. EIU also tops the OVC in field goal percentage (44.8%), assist/turnover ratio (1.30), rebound margin (6.8), scoring margin (10.4), and scoring offense (74.4).

Senior guard Lariah Washington has led the Panthers by averaging 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Sophomore forward Macy McGlone is scoring 13.2 points per game in addition to a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per contest.

HISTORY VS. EIU

Wright State holds a 6-4 advantage in the all-time series. The teams last met during the 2017-18 season, resulting in an 81-46 win for the Raiders. Notably, WSU set a single-game school record in 3-point field goal percentage (.833) against the Panthers in its 1993 matchup.

SHOWING OFF RANGE

The Raiders rank 27th in the country and third in the Horizon League with 8.8 3-pointers per game. Bryce Nixon has knocked down a team-best seven 3-pointers, while Isabelle Bolender is second on the team with six treys. Both individuals have netted multiple 3-pointers in two games.

OFFENSE ROLLIN’

Wright State Ranks 46th nationally and atop the Horizon League in field goal percentage (45.4%). Three Raiders who average 10-plus minutes per game are currently shooting above 50% on the season. Wright State also ranks second in the Horizon League in scoring (69.5 ppg), a 10-point improvement from last year’s season average (59.9 ppg).

SHE’S JUST A FRESHMAN

Makiya Miller scored in double figures in her first three games as a Raider, becoming the first freshman player in the last 17 seasons to do so. The Reynoldsburg, Ohio native scored a team-leading 14 points in just 19 minutes in her Collegiate debut at Toledo (11/7), followed by 10 points against Bowling Green (11/14) and a 12-point showing versus Ohio Christian ( 11/17) at home. The Reynoldsburg, Ohio native is averaging 9.0 points on 52% shooting to go along with a team-leading 3.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game on the season.

STAYING CONSISTENT

Kacee Baumhower is leading the Raiders in scoring (9.3 ppg), rebounding (5.3 rpg), blocks (0.8 bpg), and minutes played (103) through four starts. The sophomore guard has pulled down five or more rebounds in all four games and has notched a pair of double-figure scoring performances.

NEW-LOOK RAIDERS

This year’s Women’s basketball roster features 12 newcomers, including five upperclassmen transfers and seven freshmen.

VETERAN PRESENCE

Wright State’s five upperclassmen transfers bring a wealth of experience to the Raiders with a combined 370 games of collegiate basketball, including 156 starts. Bryce Nixon played in 33 games as a freshman at Arizona, the third-most by a first-year player in program history.

Emily Chapman – 107 games (74 starts) over four seasons at Cedarville

Bryce Nixon – 55 games (6 starts) over two seasons at Santa Clara — 50 games over two seasons at Arizona

Cara Vankempen – 75 games (24 starts) over three seasons at Valparaiso

Isabelle Bolender – 60 games (52 starts) over three seasons at Cedarville

Rachel Loobie – 23 games over two seasons at Central Michigan

UP NEXT

After Eastern Illinois, the Raiders will host Robert Morris for their Horizon League opener on Friday, December 2.