Women’s Basketball Set for Exhibition Thursday – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball will get its final tune-up to the 2022-23 season Thursday night when it welcomes Clayton State in an exhibition game. The Yellow Jackets and Lakers will tip at 7 pm in McCamish Pavilion. Admission is free.

Georgia Tech is coming off a successful season making its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance last season. The Yellow Jackets posted a 21-11 overall record to go along with an 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference ledger. Tech welcomes back two starters from last season’s starting lineup Nerea Hermosa (Vitoria, Spain) and Eylia Love (Kansas City, Kansas). Hermosa comes back as the team’s leading returning rebounder and scorer, while Love follows closely behind in scoring.

Six letterwinners return from last season, while the Yellow Jackets welcome seven newcomers to the roster. Amongst the seven newcomers are fifth-year transfers Bianca Jackson (Montgomery, Ala.) and Cameron Swartz (Marietta, Ga.). Tech will also look for contributions from Aixa Wone Aranaz (Pamplona, ​​Spain), Avyonce Carter (Norcross, Ga.) and Carmyn Harrison (Memphis, Tenn.).

Clayton State wrapped up last season with a 16-13 overall record and went 8-10 in Peach Belt Conference play. Tech Hosted Clayton State last season in an exhibition contest with the Yellow Jackets winning, 74-53. The Lakers are guided by eighth year head Coach Kaleena Coleman.

Thursday’s game will not be televised or live streamed on the internet. No radio broadcast is planned. Admission is free for spectators. Parking is available in the Family Housing Parking Deck (located on 10th St.) or the McCamish Pavilion Lot.

The Yellow Jackets officially tip-off the season next Thursday against cross-town rival, Georgia State. Tip is slated for 7 pm on the ACC Network Extra.

Competitive Drive Initiative

In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.