Women’s Basketball Set For Big Game At #3 Drury On Saturday

Saturday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m

at #2 Drury Panthers

INDIANAPOLIS – After grabbing a win over Ferris State on New Year’s Eve, the UIndy Women’s basketball team now has its sights set on one of its toughest opponents of the season. The Hounds are gearing up for a conference Clash with the No. 3-ranked Drury Panthers on Saturday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. Tip-off is set for 4 pm ET.

Heading into Saturday, Drury leads the all-time series 14-5 and has dominated UIndy as of late by winning the last nine games against the Greyhounds. The last time the Hounds beat the Panthers on the Hardwood came back on Jan. 5, 2014.

Team Captain Sadie Hill guides UIndy this season at 15.9 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. In her last outing against Ferris State, Hill notched her fourth double-double of 2022-23 after she recorded 20 points and 11 boards. As a team, the Hounds have emerged as the top free throw shooting squad in the GLVC by leading the conference in free throw attempts per game (20.7) and free throws made per game (16).

