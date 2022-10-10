Women’s Basketball Set for ACC Tipoff Tuesday – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball head Coach Nell Fortner and fifth-year transfers Bianca Jackson and Cameron Swartz are set to represent the Yellow Jackets at the 2022 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, the conference’s annual media day, in Charlotte, NC Fans can watch much of the activity live throughout the day on the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.

Fortner and Tech’s student-athletes will participate in a variety of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and other activities with local, regional and national television and radio outlets. They will appear together for a press conference at 11 am that will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (click here to watch), and will appear separately live on the ACC Network (players at 8:30 am, Fortner at 11:15 am ).

Entering her fourth season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, Fortner has guided Georgia Tech to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Fortner Returns six letterwinners including two of the team’s top leading scorers from last season in Nerea Hermosa (Vitoria, Spain) and Eylia Love (Kansas City, Kansas).

Jackson, a fifth-year from Montgomery, Ala., comes to Georgia Tech after playing the last two seasons at Florida State where she helped the Seminoles to back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths. Swartz, a fifth-year from Marietta, Ga., was the 2022 ACC Most Improved Player after leading Boston College with 16.1 points per game to rank sixth in the league in scoring.

Georgia Tech opens the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game on Nov. 3 against Clayton State. The Yellow Jackets officially tip-off the season on Nov. 10 against Georgia State in McCamish Pavilion.

