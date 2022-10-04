Women’s Basketball Selected for Pair of Valley on ESPN Broadcasts

MOLINE – Illinois State Women’s Basketball fans can now check one more thing off the preseason list, as the home schedule tipoff times have been announced for 2022-23, including a pair of Valley on ESPN broadcats. All home games will also be simulcast live on ESPN3/+ as part of the Missouri Valley Conference’s agreement.

The ‘Birds will have a pair of their home MVC contests broadcast nationally as part of the Valley on ESPN showcase. The first broadcast comes in the form of a rematch of the 2021 MVC Championship game as the Panthers of Northern Iowa pay Redbird Arena a visit on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1). ISU’s annual Play4Kay game will also be shown on the Valley on ESPN as it is MVC newcomer, Murray State, comes to town on Feb. 5.

Beyond the various regular season contests broadcast under agreements by the MVC and for the second straight year, the 2023 MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament will have its title game nationally aired on ESPNU. The first 10 tournament contests will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+. The 2023 MVC Championship contest is one of 19 Division I Women’s basketball conference title games to air live on an ESPN linear network (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).

The season tips off for the Redbirds in just 28 days when they host the Greyhounds from the University of Indianapolis in an exhibition on November 1. This event will be FREE for all fans to attend as the ‘Birds start another exciting season of ISU Women’s basketball .

2022-23 ISU WBB Home Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time (CT) Network

Tuesday Nov. 1 U of Indy (Exh.) 6:30 PM ESPN3/+

Tuesday Nov. 15 St. Thomas 6:30 PM ESPN3/+

Sunday Nov. 20 Badger State 2:00 PM ESPN3/+

Tuesday December 6 UMSL 11:00 A.M ESPN3/+

Sunday December 18 Green Bay 2:00 P.M ESPN3/+

Friday December 30 drake* 6:30 PM ESPN3/+

Sunday Jan. 1 SLEEP* 2:00 PM Valley is ESPN

Friday Jan. 20 Indiana State* 6:30 PM ESPN3/+

Sunday Jan. 22 Evansville* 2:00 PM ESPN3/+

Thursday February 2 Bradley* 6:30 PM ESPN3/+

Sunday February 5 Murray State* 2:00 PM Valley is ESPN

Friday February 10 Southern Illinois* 6:30 PM ESPN3/+

Sunday February 12 Missouri State* 1:00 PM ESPN3/+

Thursday February 23 UIC* 6:30 PM ESPN3/+

Saturday February 25 Valparaiso* 4:00 P.M ESPN3/+