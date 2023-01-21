Women’s Basketball Sees Streak Ended at Four

Next Game: at Skidmore College 1/21/2023 | 2 p.m Jan. 21 (Sat) / 2pm at Skidmore College History

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Vassar College had four players in double figures in points and the Brewers held a 12-rebound advantage in defeating Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 85-68 in a Liberty League Women’s basketball game. The two squads now have identical records of 9-7 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Vassar used a 21-9 first quarter to take control and after two even quarters, outscored RPI 20-14 in the fourth to seal the win. The loss was the first in five games for the Engineers, who trailed 10-0 more than six minutes into the contest.

Tova Gelb started the game with a basket from behind the arc, Bella Tawney and Julia Harvey both made a free throw, Tawney scored in the paint, and Harvey hit a Trey for a 10-point advantage at the 6:18 mark. The Engineers got on the board when Ashlyn O’Neil scored from long range at 4:41 and they pulled to within five points, 10-5, on a jumper from their senior guard.

Another free throw from Vassar put the score at 11-5 before Nicole DaPra brought RPI to within four points, 11-7, with a jumper. That was the closest Rensselaer got in the frame as the Brewers answered with seven straight points for an 18-7 lead.

The Engineers again fell behind by as many as 11 points in the second quarter but rallied to get within two, using a 16-7 run that culminated with a free throw from O’Neil Midway through. Maddie Ahearn countered with a triple and Vassar held a 42-33 lead at the break.

The margin remained at least three possessions throughout the second half with the Brewers shooting 48.3 percent (14 of 29) in the final 20 minutes. They 25-16 edge in rebounding in the second half and 43-31 overall.

Naiya Kurnik led all scorers with 19 points in the win, while Alex Lee scored 14 points, Ahearn had a dozen, and Eliza Srinivasan registered 10 points.