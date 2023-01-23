Women’s Basketball Seeks Redemption at Providence

Omaha, Neb. — The Creighton Women’s basketball team has a little extra motivation as the Bluejays fly to Providence for Tuesday’s contest at 6:00 pm The Friars upset Creighton 79-75 in the first meeting between the BIG EAST foes on Jan. 4.

Series with Providence: Bluejays Lead 16-4

Home: 7-3 Away: 7-1 Neutral: 2-0

The Friars took the opening game of the series this season with a strong third quarter (11-of-14). Creighton, however, is 7-1 against the Friars in Providence.

Series Game-by-Game

Date Opponent Score

3/21/87 @ & vs. Providence W, 91-89

1/11/14 at Providence W, 97-65

2/15/14 Providence W, 85-64

1/16/15 at Providence W, 65-54

2/15/15 Providence W, 84-57

1/17/16 Providence W, 72-48

2/14/16 at Providence L, 59-61

3/5/16 # ª vs. Providence W, 70-53

1/14/17 at Providence W, 58-51

2/11/17 Providence W, 88-57

1/13/18 Providence W, 73-56

2/10/18 at Providence W, 87-84 (2ot)

1/26/19 Providence L, 63-77

2/23/19 at Providence W, 73-64

1/11/20 Providence W, 72-63

2/8/20 at Providence W, 77-68

2/10/21 Providence L, 48-60

12/19/21 at Providence W, 71-56

1/28/22 Providence W, 95-71

1/4/22 Providence L, 75-79

ª – BIG EAST Tournament game

@ = played in Amarillo, Texas

# = played in Chicago, Ill



Flanery vs. Providence

Flanery is 15-4 against Providence and is 9-3 against current Friar head Coach Jim Crowley.

Scouting Providence (12-9, 3-7 BIG EAST)

Providence has been surprisingly consistent over the last ten games, alternating wins and losses to go 5-5. In the last contest the Friars dropped a 61-51 decision to Georgetown at home.

The Friars took the first meeting with Creighton, 79-75, in Omaha on Jan. 4. The difference in the game was the third quarter that saw Providence outscore the Bluejays 24-11.

Grace Efosa had her best game of the season with 27 points against the Bluejays, ten more than any other contest.

For the season Janai Crooms leads Providence with 12.1 ppg, while Olivia Olsen checks in at 11.8 ppg. The Friars are stout on the glass, averaging 39.3 boards per contest.

Scouting Creighton (12-6, 6-4 BIG EAST)

The Bluejays enter the game at Providence looking to regain the consistency that saw the Bluejays open the year 7-0 and race to a national ranking as high as 13th in the AP Poll.

Since dropping a 66-62 game at St. John’s, however, the Bluejays are just 5-6. The wins and losses alone may be deceiving. Consider that the Bluejays have played seven games against ranked opposition (3-4 in those games). Over the last 11 contests the Bluejays have dropped games to St. John’s and Providence as well as #2 Stanford, #8 Connecticut, #21 Arkansas and #22 Villanova.

Two statistics tell the Bluejays season.

In its 12 wins, Creighton shoots 48.3 percent from the field (350-of-724) and is averaging better than 18.5 assists per game.

In Creighton’s six losses, the Bluejays are shooting 35.1 percent (127-of-362) and are averaging 13.5 assists per game.

Keys To the Game is Wednesday, January 24

Rebounding: Creighton is 9-2 this season when they win the battle of the glass and 3-4 when being outrebounded.

Consistency: Against the Friars in Omaha the Bluejays allowed Providence to score on 12 of 14 possessions in the third quarter. Creighton has a similar lapse in the third against DePaul.

Early Shooting: After starting 0-for-15 in the opening frame against Villanova, a good start is crucial.



BIG EAST Earning Respect Nationally

The return of Connecticut has certainly contributed, but the BIG EAST as a whole is raising the bar in 2022-23. In the latest Bracketology (Jan. 20), five conference teams are projected to reach the NCAA Tournament. The last time the BIG EAST sent five to the dance came before realignment in 2012-13. That season eight BIG EAST squads reached the NCAA Tournament.

BIG EAST in the NCAA Tournament

2021-22: Connecticut, CreightonDePaul, Villanova

2020-21: Connecticut, Villanova

2019-20: Covid

2018-19: DePaul, Marquette

2017-18: CreightonDePaul, Marquette, Villanova

2016-17: CreightonDePaul, Marquette