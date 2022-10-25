Women’s Basketball Season Tickets on Sale

Eastern Washington Women’s basketball 2022-23 campaign is about to begin and season tickets are now on sale. Eagle fans can purchase tickets to see all 15 of the Eagles home games at GoEags.com/tickets. Prices for season ticket packages start at $57 for adults in general admission.

New this season are 24 premium courtside seats that allow fans to be right next to the action. These 24 reserved seats are available for purchase by MVP Gold boosters of the EWU Women’s basketball Fast Break Club at a season ticket price of $99 per seat. Call (509) 359-6059 to secure your spot in the Fast Break Club.

For additional information on the Fast Break Club click the link HERE.

Fans can also purchase Women’s basketball mini plans that include tickets to seven weekend games for $28.

Single game tickets are also now available for purchase, with adult tickets available for $6 and $4 tickets for juniors(4-17), seniors(65+) and Eastern Washington faculty. All tickets are general admission.

The 2022-23 season kicks off with an exhibition game at Reese Court against Eastern Oregon on Sunday, Sep. 30 at 2 pm Pacific Time with free admission to the public.

Eastern’s regular season gets going on Monday, Nov. 7 against Corban University, with tip-off from Reese at 6 pm Check out the full Eagles schedule HERE.