PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 season.

Ticket packages that include general admission to all 14 home games cost $50. Fans looking to purchase Women’s basketball season tickets can click here.

The Bears 14 games will feature seven Ivy League games and seven non-conference games. Brown will open the season at home against Fairfield on Tuesday (Nov. 7) and will host non-conference games against Sacred Heart (Nov. 16), Monmouth (Nov. 25), Holy Cross (Nov. 30), Hartford (Dec. . 4), Mitchell College (Dec. 10) and Bryant (Dec. 22).

Ivy League home play begins for the Bears on Jan. 16 against Yale. The remaining Ivy League games are against Cornell (Jan. 28), Dartmouth (Feb. 3), Harvard (Feb. 4), Princeton (Feb. 17), Penn (Feb. 18) and Columbia (Feb. 25). See the full schedule here.

Single game tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 3 at BrownBears.com/tickets.

