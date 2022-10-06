Women’s Basketball Season and Single Game Tickets Available Now

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky Women’s basketball embarks on its 53rd season of hoops in early November, season tickets and single game tickets are available now through the EKU Ticket Office.

Season tickets start as low as $25 and can be purchased online at the link here. Season tickets can also be purchased by phone at 844-3-GOBIGE.

Single game tickets are also available starting as low as $5 for any of EKU’s 15 home contests at Alumni Coliseum on the EKU Ticket Office homepage.

The Colonels are set to open the 2022-23 season with three marquee non-conference clashes with Evansville (Nov. 7), Appalachian State (Nov. 11), and Morehead State (Nov. 13) before heading across the Pond to compete in the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge in Ireland.

Tickets to see your Colonels abroad are available on the official InspirusSports website.

EKU will wrap up the non-con slate hosting three in-state NAIA programs at McBrayer Arena against Midway (Nov. 23), Union (Dec. 20), and Alice Lloyd (Dec. 29).

Eastern Kentucky will then begin its second campaign as an ASUN member with home nods against Kennesaw State (Jan. 2), Stetson (Jan. 5), Bellarmine (Jan. 11), Jacksonville (Jan. 19), North Florida (Jan. 21), Lipscomb (Feb. 2), Austin Peay (Feb. 4), North Alabama (Feb. 16), and Central Arkansas (Feb. 18).

The Colonels are coming off a strong Inaugural season in the ASUN which saw the team win seven games and make a quarterfinals appearance in the conference tournament.

Head Coach Greg Todd Returns eight players from a Squad that was top-15 in the Nation and first in the ASUN in free-throws made, second in rebounds per game.

The team ranked top-5 in the conference in assists (380), blocked shots (129), free-throw percentage (.739), rebound margin (+1.7), scoring offense (.670), steals (287), and turnovers forced (18.77).

Eastern Kentucky added five players from the transfer Portal who bring a wealth of experience from their respected previous institutions in Marissa Mackins (First-team All-ASUN), Danielle Rainey (Four years of P5 basketball), Antwainette Walker (Two seasons at Marquette), Kiana Williams (Two seasons at Bethune-Cookman), and Abbey Morton (Played semi-professional in Australia).

Tickets to see your Colonels on the road during the regular season will be announced at a later date.

