Women’s Basketball: Scots Fall to St. Catherine

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester Women’s basketball team Hosted St. Catherine Tonight for a MIAC matchup. The Scots fought hard, but ultimately lost 84-48. The Scots are now 4-15 (3-13 MIAC).

Macalester started strong, building a 7-3 lead in the first two minutes of the game. Buckets from sophomore guard/forward Peyton Starks (St. Louis, Mo./John Burroughs School) and senior guard Solana Cushing (Minneapolis, Minn./South) sandwiched a three-pointer from the junior guard Andrea Palmen (Kenosha, Wis./The Prairie School). However, the Wildcats came back to lead 21-9 at the end of the quarter.

A pair of free throws from the sophomore guard Nicole Norton (Brussels, Wis./Southern Door) and a bucket from Starks cut the Wildcats lead. However, St. Catherine was able to increase their lead to as much as 23, 36-13, with 3:56 left in the half. Yet Macalester rallied, starting with a three-pointer from Cushing. Starks knocked in a few more buckets and sophomore guard Jessica Sabbagh (Eau Claire, Wis./Regis) sank one from beyond the arc to cut the Wildcats’ lead down to 13. Yet, St. Catherine held on to lead 44-23 at half.

The Wildcats continued to build on their lead early in the third quarter. Starks scored seven points in the quarter, including a three-pointer. Cushing hit her second three-pointer of the night in the quarter, while the sophomore guard/forward Katherine Norquist (Chicago, Ill./Walter Payton College Prep) added a basket. Yet Macalester still trailed 70-35 heading into the fourth.

The teams were back-and-forth in the last quarter, but the Wildcats were able to hold on to their lead, despite Starks racking up 10 more points in the final 10 minutes. The Scots fell 84-48.

Starks went 11-for-18 from the field, scoring 25 points. Starks also totaled eight boards, four steals, and an assist. Norquist nabbed six boards while Palmen had two assists.

Macalester’s next game will be on Wednesday February 1. The Scots travel to Moorhead, Minn. take on the Cobbers of Concordia in a MIAC matchup.