Women’s Basketball: Scots Edged by Carleton, 64-58

Next Game: Concordia College (Minn.) 1/16/2023 | 7:15 PM Jan. 16 (Mon) / 7:15 PM Concordia College (Minn.) History

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Macalester Women’s basketball team hit the road this afternoon to take on the Knights of Carleton in Northfield. The Scots put up a good fight, keeping the game close, but were edged out in the fourth quarter, 64-58. Macalester is now 4-9 (3-7 MIAC).

After starting 9-3 down, Macalester made quick work of retaking the lead. Senior guard Solana Cushing (Minneapolis, Minn./South) sank one from beyond the arc, while first year Ellie Corbett (Austin, Texas/James Bowie) put up a basket and sophomore guard/forward Peyton Starks (St. Louis, Mo./John Burroughs School) completed an and-one to lead 11-9 with 3:17 left in the quarter. Macalester held on to the lead, 13-12, going into the second quarter.

The Knights opened the scoring of the quarter, but the junior guard Maia Pedrosa (South San Francisco, Calif./Urban School of San Francisco) helped the Scots retake the lead, 19-16, with back-to-back buckets. Starks and Cushing continued to increase the Scots’ lead. Corbett finished an and-one at the end of the quarter to lead 30-25 at halftime.

Starks quickly made a layup before the Knights would go on an 8-0 run to retake the lead, 33-32. The teams went back-and-forth, with five lead changes in the quarter. Sophomore Nicole Norton (Brussels, Wis./Southern Door), sophomore guard/forward Katherine Norquist (Chicago, Ill./Walter Payton College Prep), and Starks each knocked in baskets, but it was the Knights who maintained a 40-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights opened the final 10 minutes on a 12-4 run, but the Scots would not be deterred. Macalester continued to fight, starting with a three-pointer from Cushing, with 4:11 on the clock left in the quarter. Pedrosa and junior guard Caitlin Panos (North Andover, Mass./Andover) also knocked in threes, but the Knights shot well from the line, and Macalester fell 64-58.

Starks once again led the team offensively with 19 points and four assists. She also tallied six steals and seven rebounds. Both Norquist and Panos also registered four assists, with Norquist

Macalester’s next game will be on Monday January 16. The Scots will be at home, hosting Concordia at 7:15 pm