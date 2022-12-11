Women’s Basketball runs by Alabama State, 107-54

Next Game: at Jackson State 12/14/2022 | 11:00 AM CT December 14 (Wed) / 11:00 AM CT at Jackson State History

AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston notched a double-double with career-highs of 20 points and 16 rebounds and Texas allowed 19 second half points to secure a 107-54 win over Alabama State on Sunday at Moody Center.

Khadija Faye came off the bench to provide a spark for Texas (5-4) with a season-high 19 points and nine rebounds. Shaylee Gonzales scored 15 points and Rori Harmon added 13 points and five assists. Amina Muhammad tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.

Game Notes

• The Longhorns used an 18-0 run in the first quarter to jump out to a 24-2 lead on a basketball by Gaston. Gaston scored seven of the 18 points in the run. Texas outscored Alabama State 34-13 in the first quarter.

• Texas held Alabama State to one field goal in the opening six minutes and 39 seconds of the game.

• In the third quarter Shaylee Gonzales made a pair of free-throws and Khadija Faye stole the inbounds pass and assisted Gonzales on a layup to put Texas up 74-39. The Longhorns added two points for a 16-0 run to go up 76-39. During the run Gonzales scored six straight points and Texas forced seven Alabama State turnovers.

• Texas controlled the paint with a 60-14 advantage in points in the paint.

• The Longhorns forced Alabama State into 30 turnovers and converted 36 points off the takeaways.

• Texas scored 26 fastbreak points in the game and got 44 points from the bench.

• The Longhorns allowed 19 Alabama State points in the second half.

• Gaston’s career-high of 20 points and 16 rebounds marked the first time a Texas Women’s basketball player had scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds since Charli Collier on Feb. 21, 2021. Only five different Texas Women’s basketball players have scored 20 or more points with 16 or more rebounds in the last 10 seasons.

• Texas scored 21 points at the free-throw line.