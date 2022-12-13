Women’s Basketball Rounds Out Home Non-Conference Slate Against Trojans

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team has a quick turnaround to take on the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans on Wednesday at 7:00 pm in Hyland Arena.

The Lions were most recently defeated by the NIU Huskies by a final score of 56-67 on Monday night in Hyland Arena. Devin Fuhring brought the heat during her still-limited minutes, ending the night as the Lions’ leading scorer with 12 total points. The Graduate senior also recorded the most rebounds for Lindenwood with five total and also added two assists and two steals to her stat line. Emily Benzschawel who now leads the Lions with an 11.0 points per game average, was right behind Fuhring with 10 total points The pair of Returners certainly acted as a spark for the Lions off the bench.

Mary McGrath currently posts the next highest average for the Lions with 9.4 points per game, while also recording the best rebounds (5.3) and steals (1.9) averages per game. McGrath also averages the most minutes per game this season with 32.5 minutes per game, having started all 8 games so far. Other 8-game starters included Alana Striverson and Masyn McWilliams who have acted as consistent pieces in the Lions’ game plan.

Lindenwood’s non-conference slate has consisted of only Division 1 teams, with various tough opponents like Drake, Grand Canyon and Tulsa. In both of the Lions’ home games so far, the difference between win and loss has been a narrow 11 points. The Lions took the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 60-71 final score back on Nov. 21, and last night posted the same margin of defeat against the visiting Huskies.

Hannibal-LaGrange, a member of the American Midwest Conference (NAIA), currently sits at 2-9 on the year, with wins coming against Manhattan Christian College on Nov. 2 (77-36) and Central Christian College of the Bible (68-61). The Trojans are 0-4 in conference play, having fallen to AMC foes Harris Stowe, Stephens, William Woods and William Baptist so far this year.

The Trojans are a relatively young team, made up of four seniors, two sophomores and five freshmen. Sophomore Ashlyn Vermeer, who was last year’s top scorer, sits atop the Trojan Leaderboard with a 15.1 points per game average, shooting 39.2% from the floor so far this year. Senior Rebekah McCombs posts the next highest points per game average with 11.6 on the year, knocking down 40.8% of her shots from the floor. Vermeer is also the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 7.1 boards per game for the Trojans.

For more information regarding tomorrow’s game, make sure to check out the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule – Lindenwood University Athletics.