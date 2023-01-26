Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Ramapo

Union, NJ (1/25/23) – Shannon McCoy and Brittany Graff combined for 38 points to lead the Kean University Women’s basketball team to a 70-50 win over visiting Ramapo College on Wednesday night in NJAC action.

Prior to today’s action, Kean, Ramapo and New Jersey City University were all tied for first place in the conference standings. With today’s wins, Kean and NJCU are left tied atop the standings for a Pivotal Matchup on the road on Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The game showed why both teams were tied for the top of the standings as each team was evenly matched in the first 20 minutes of action as the Cougars (11-8, 9-3 NJAC) held just a four point lead at the break.

The Roadrunners (14-5, 8-4 NJAC) cut the deficit to just two with the first bucket of the third quarter before Kean rolled off a 15-0 run over the next five minutes to really take control of the game.

The Cougars then outscored Ramapo, 18-8 in the final 10 minutes to cruise to the win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

McCoy finished with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds, good for a double-double. Graff added 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in the all-around effort. Sophomore Macy Seaman recorded nine points, six rebounds and five assists while Sarah Olivero registered nine points and four assists.

For Ramapo, Jackie Ventricelli had a team-high 14 points in the loss.

UP NEXT:

As mentioned, Kean travels to take on NJCU on the road on Saturday for a 1 pm matchup.