Women’s Basketball Reveals Non-Conference Slate

Jennie Baranczyk

University of Oklahoma head Women’s basketball Coachannounced the Sooners’ 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Friday.

Oklahoma’s 11-game non-conference slate is highlighted by matchups against BYU, Utah, UT-Arlington, Ole Miss and Florida – all NCAA Tournament teams in 2022.

“We’re proud of the non-conference schedule that we’ve put together,” Baranczyk said. “We always love to play great teams that prepare us for another competitive Big 12 season.”

The Sooners begin with an exhibition vs. Emporia State at Lloyd Noble Center on Nov. 3.

Oklahoma opens the regular season on Nov. 7 against Oral Roberts before wrapping up its season-opening two-game homestand vs. SMU on Nov. 11 for the program’s annual Field Trip Day.

OU then hits the road for a pair of rematches from the 2021-22 season, traveling west for a Nov. 15 Matchup at BYU in Provo, Utah, followed by a Showdown with Utah on Nov. 16 in Salt Lake City. Both the Cougars and Utes made the NCAA Tournament last season, but the Sooners got the best of both in December 2021, including an overtime win over then-No. 16 BYU.

The team’s road swing continues on Nov. 20 when it takes on another NCAA Tournament team in UT-Arlington at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth as part of the Maggie Dixon Classic. The Mavs went 20-8 a season ago and nearly knocked off Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. Following that contest, Baranczyk’s Squad heads to Jonesboro, Ark., for a rematch with Arkansas State on Nov. 22. Oklahoma defeated the Red Wolves in the 2021-22 season opener, 101-89.

Following the four-game road stretch, OU Returns to the friendly confines of Lloyd Noble Center for four games, starting with a Nov. 30 Matchup with Northwestern State. The marquee home matchup of the non-conference slate arrives on Dec. 4 when Ole Miss comes to Norman for another Showdown of tournament teams. A week later, Robert Morris visits the Sooners on Dec. 11. Following a week off for final exams, the Sooners square off against Southern on Dec. 18.

The Sooners conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule with the Inaugural Jumpman Invitational where Oklahoma takes on Florida in Charlotte, NC, on Dec. 21 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The Big 12 schedule, which will be released at a later date, features a double-round Robin format for the 11th consecutive season, with the Big 12 Championship returning to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., March 9-12.

When factoring in the incoming Big 12 schedule, more than half of Oklahoma’s 29-game regular season schedule will come against 2021-22 NCAA Tournament teams, as the Sooners will play 15 games against teams that made the Big Dance a year ago.

Last season, in Baranczyk’s first year, the Sooners went 25-9 and hosted NCAA Tournament games for the first time in a decade. Oklahoma notched four wins over ranked opponents, including a regular season sweep of Baylor. In 2022-23, the Sooners return over 90% of its scoring and rebounding from last season, led by the nation’s highest-scoring trio of Ana Llanusa , Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams . The three All-Big 12 performers are joined by the defending Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year Skylar Vann and a host of other Sooners that saw playing time last season. Five newcomers, including four freshmen and an Iowa State transfer Aubrey Jones complete the Oklahoma roster that looks to win the program’s first Big 12 crown since 2009-10.

Game times and television broadcast information for the 2022-23 season will be released closer to the start of the season.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the upcoming campaign can find more information at SoonerSports.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424.

Continue to check SoonerSports.com and the team’s social media accounts (@OU_WBBall) for the most up-to-date information on the Women’s basketball season.