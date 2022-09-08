Women’s Basketball Reveals 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule

Bronx, NY – Fordham Women’s basketball has revealed its 2022-23 out-of-conference schedule, comprised of seven home contests, four true road games, and the two-game Las Vegas Holiday Classic over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Rams will play Kutztown in an exhibition on November 3rd in a final tune-up for the new campaign and then begin in earnest four days later against Yale on Monday, November 7th, in the first half of a doubleheader with the men’s squad. Fordham then hosts Saint Peter’s on Thursday, November 10that 7 p.m

The first true road contests of the new year come next against two programs that finished last season inside the AP national poll. Maryland hosts the Rams on Sunday, November 13thtime to be determined, and then it’s at Princeton on November 16th at 7 pm The Terrapins finished last year ranked 13th in the AP poll and ninth in the USA Today/Coaches poll, while the Tigers were 25th in the former and received votes in the latter.

Fordham will then travel to Las Vegas for the Holiday Classic, taking on Washington on November 25th at 1:30 pm and then South Dakota, who finished last year 24th in the coaches poll, is the 26thth at 11 am The Squad then Returns the Bronx to host Fairfield on Wednesday, November 30that 5:30 pm, another doubleheader inside the Rose Hill Gym.

The Rams kick December off with the Battle of the Bronx, playing at Manhattan on December 3rd at 2 pm, then travel up to Maine on Thursday, December 8th. Fordham concludes its nonconference schedule with three home contests – against former associate head Coach Angelika Szumilo’s Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday, December 11that 3 pm, Seton Hall the following Saturday, December 17th at 2 pm, and Post, current home of former Rams Lauren Murphy and Ralene Kwiatkowski, on Wednesday, December 28that 2 p.m

Fordham finished 2021-22 with an 18-11 overall record, 8-6 in league play, and earned a sixth WNIT berth in the past 10 years. Anna DeWolfe was named to the All-Conference First Team and became the first Ram to be named a WBCA All-America Honorable mention twice. New addition and current fifth year Asiah Dingle earned a spot on the Third Team, while Kaitlyn Downey became the program’s first multi-time All-Academic honoree.

This season, Fordham Athletics has created the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative to support our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for every three-point made or for every steal this upcoming 2022-23 season. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the Women’s basketball program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to the team. To sign up, click here!