Women’s Basketball Returns to the HTC Center

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s basketball team will return to the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University this weekend for Sun Belt Conference matchups with Georgia Southern (Jan. 5) and ULM (Jan. 7). The tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm ET versus Georgia Southern on Thursday, while CCU and ULM will start at 2 pm ET on Saturday afternoon.

The Chanticleers are 6-7 overall on the season and 1-1 in Sun Belt Conference play after falling 77-56 to JMU and defeating Louisiana 68-57 to open SBC play last week.

The Georgia Southern Eagles enter this week’s action at 9-2 and 1-1 in the conference, while ULM currently sits at 5-8 overall and 1-1 in Sun Belt play.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 68-57, as the Chanticleers gave head Coach Kevin Pederson his first Sun Belt Conference win. Senior guard Deja Richardson scored a season-high 22 points to lead three Chants in double-digit scoring, as CCU led wire-to-wire for the win. Graduated student Drive Blount and redshirt freshman Anaya Barney chipped in with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND GEORGIA SOUTHERN

The two teams will be meeting for the 13th time on Thursday, as the all-time series is knotted up at 6-6. The last time the two teams played, the Eagles claimed a 90-75 home win last February.

HISTORY BETWEEN COASTAL AND ULM

The two teams will be meeting for just the sixth time on Saturday, as Coastal leads the all-time series with ULM at 3-2. The two teams last played in February 2020 with the Chants winning 88-69.

ABOUT COASTAL

The Chants are averaging 69.2 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.3 from three-point range. Defensively, Coastal has allowed 66.4 points per game while its opponents are shooting 41.2 percent from the floor. The Chanticleers have won the rebounding battle at 479-465 this season.

Blount leads the Chants in double-digit scoring with 16.0 points per game, while Arin Freeman , Richardson, and Barney are scoring 10.1, 9.4, and 9.0 points, respectively. Freeman leads the Chants in both assists and takeaways with 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Aside from scoring, Blount leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game, with Freeman and Barney adding 5.2 and 3.8 boards, respectively.

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN

As a team, the Eagles are averaging 90.2 points per contest while allowing 67.0 points per game. Georgia Southern has outshot its opponents 47.1 percent to 35.4 percent from the floor. On the year, the Eagles have outrebounded their opponents by 11 boards per game at 48.6 to 37.6 rebounds per game.

Terren Ward and Le’Andrea Gillis lead the team in scoring with 18.4 and 10.0 points per game, respectively, while Taya Gibson and Diamond Stokes have chipped in with 9.7 and 8.8 points per contest each. Ward leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game, while Stokes (5.8), Gibson (5.6), and Lydia Freeman (5.4) are all grabbing more than five rebounds per game.

ABOUT ULM

The ULM Warhawks are averaging 65.5 points per contest while allowing 66.8 points per game. ULM has been outshot by its opponents 41.0 percent to 38.2 percent from the floor. On the year, the Warhawks have outscored their opponents 531-521 in the 13 games to date.

Katlyn Manuel and Kierra Brimzy are leading the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game each, while Olivia Knight is adding 8.0 points per contest. Emma Merriweather is the top rebounder for the Warhawks, averaging 7.3 boards per game, while Manuel has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game.

