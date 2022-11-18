Women’s Basketball Returns to Qubein Arena to Host Wofford

The High Point University Women’s basketball team hosts Saturday night basketball action when it takes on Wofford in Qubein Arena. The Panthers return to High Point after two road trips to Elon and East Carolina earlier in the week.

GAME INFORMATION — High Point at Wofford

Saturday, November 19th | 7:00 PM | Qubein Arena | High Point, NC

Preseason Panthers

Three HPU players earned Big South Preseason honors and High Point was picked to win the conference for the second year in a row in preseason polls. Skyler Curran and Jenson Edwards were named to the Preseason All-Big South First Team while Jordan Edwards earned Second Team Big South preseason honors.

Last Time Out

The Panthers traveled to East Carolina on Wednesday for a midday matchup with the Pirates. HPU battled back from an 18-6 deficit at the end of the first period to force overtime, but eventually fell, 65-54. Four Panthers scored in double figures including Nakyah Terrell (14 points, 3 assists), Skyler Curran (12 points, 6 rebounds), Nevaeh Zavala (12 points, 5 rebounds), and Jenson Edwards (10 points, 9 rebounds).

ACROSS THE BENCH

High Point vs. Wofford

HPU is 0-2 all-time against the Terriers after playing Wofford in each of the last two seasons. The Panthers fell 53-50 in the 2020 season before dropping a 74-52 matchup a season ago. Jenson Edwards led High Point last season against Wofford with 21 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

About the Terriers

Wofford is 1-2 on the season after picking up a win over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night. The Terriers dropped contests to Youngstown State and Clemson in their first two games of the season before the 84-69 win over the Chanticleers.

Curran Conjures First Double-Double

Graduate student Skyler Curran recorded the Panthers’ first double-double of the season as she dropped team Highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds at Elon. Curran leads HPU with 15.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game through the first three contests.

Milestone Watch

Redshirt senior Jenson Edwards is nearing her 1,000th point milestone. Edwards has recorded 996 career points over four seasons with the Panthers. She tallied 10 points at ECU to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Edwards also reached 500 career rebounds earlier this season, making her the 11thth Panther in HPU’s NCAA Division I history to do so. If Edwards reaches 1,000 career points, she will become the seventh Panther in the DI era to reach 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

HPU Women’s Basketball 1,000 Career Points & 500 Career Rebounds

Katie O’Dell (2002-06) – 1,307 points, 680 rebounds

Mackenzi Maier (2007-11) – 1,119 points, 595 rebounds

Shamia Brown (2008-12) – 1,590 points, 745 rebounds

Cheyenne Parker (2010-13) – 1,200 points, 1,039 rebounds

Stacia Robertson (2012-15) – 1,274 points, 801 rebounds

Emma Bockrath (2015-18) – 1,616 points, 747 rebounds

Skyler Curran is on the hunt to claim possession as the career leader in three-pointers made. Curran is now tied for second in HPU’s NCAA Division I history with Camryn Brown (243). Kaylah Keys (2013-17) holds the record at 255 triples made in a career.

Terrell Leads HPU in Exhibition Win

Sophomore guard Nakyah Terrell picked up right where she left off in 2021-22 as High Point posted a 64-35 win over UNC Pembroke last Tuesday night in Qubein Arena. Terrell led the Panthers with 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the floor.

New Faces Make Presence Known

Two freshmen joined the HPU roster this season, guard Give it Bäger and forward Nevaeh Zavala . Häger posted 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds while going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. Zavala chipped in a three-pointer and two rebounds in 15 minutes played in her Purple and White debut.

Back For More

High Point Returns four of its five leading scorers from a season ago in Jenson Edwards , Nakyah Terrell , Callie Scheier and Cydney Johnson . 2021-22 Big South Preseason Player of the Year Skyler Curran also Returns in 22-23 after a season-ending injury sidelined her in the first regular season game. Besides Terrell, each player was on the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament team and played significant minutes against UConn.

Terrell Looks to Capitalize After Breakout Season

Sophomore Nakyah Terrell had a breakout freshman season in 2021-22, Emerging as the third-leading scorer for the Panthers. Named the Big South Player of the Week three times and Featured on the All-Freshman team a season ago, Terrell averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while passing out 54 assists and tallying 25 steals. She recorded 10 double-digit scoring games, one double-double (vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 24), and two 20-point scoring games.

Year Two in the Qubein Center

After amassing a 9-5 record in its new home a season ago, HPU returns to the state-of-the-art Qubein Arena & Conference Center for its second season. In last season’s exhibition contest against Mount Olive, the Panther women posted an 82-68 win in front of a crowd of 1,354 fans in Purple & White. Throughout 14 games in the regular season in the Qubein Center, HPU brought in over 11,600 spectators.



