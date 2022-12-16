Women’s Basketball Returns To Court vs. Central Michigan

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

Eastern Illinois (7-2) vs. Central Michigan (1-8)

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 PM CT

Charleston, Ill. (First Mid Court at Lantz Arena)

Live Stats

Watch Live

Radio: Hit Mix 88.9 FM

Media Guide (PDF)

Game Notes (PDF)

Panthers Host The Chippewas

Eastern Illinois Women’s basketball Returns to the court after an eight-day gap as they host the Central Michigan Chippewas in their final home game before the start of conference play. Tipoff is set for 2 PM CT.

Last Game

EIU earned a hard-fought road win over the Milwaukee Panthers in a tough, defensive battle. Lariah Washington again led the Panthers with 19 points, going 9-of-11 from the free throw line and recording three steals and four assists. Morgan Litwiller , Taris Thornton and Miah Monahan each scored seven points. Litwiller grabbed five rebounds and Thornton had four. Making her first career start, Lyric Johnson scored four points and grabbed five rebounds. Despite not scoring, Julia Bengtson contributed with four rebounds.

Player to Watch

Macy McGlone has made a major impact in her first season as an EIU Panther, averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting the rock at a 52.4% clip. She is averaging a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the OVC. She also averages three offensive rebounds per game, which leads the OVC. She scored five points and grabbed 10 rebounds in EIU’s road win over her former team, Milwaukee. At 6’3″, her length gives EIU a massive advantage in the paint. Her 1.2 blocks per game average ranks second in the OVC.

Scouting Central Michigan

Central Michigan is led by 4th-year head Coach Heather Oesterle. The Chippewas currently sit at 1-8 overall on the season, with their last two games being a 55-86 loss vs. Cleveland State and a 45-71 loss at Georgia Tech. CMU’s only win of the season came by 1 point (66-65) over North Dakota State on December 3. They are led in scoring by freshman Sydney Harris, who averages 16.2 points per game. Harris has made 28 three-pointers on the season, which leads the MAC and ranks 28th in the nation. Fellow freshman Bridget Utberg averages 8.9 points per game, while Grad forward Jahari Smith averages 7.3 points per game and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. As a team, CMU ranks second in the MAC with 13.3 rebounds per game.

Series History

Sunday will mark the first ever meeting between the Panthers and the Chippewas.

Up Next

The Panthers will wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule with a road matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM CT.