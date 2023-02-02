Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host Utah Tech on Thursday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s basketball team (7-12, 1-7 WAC) Returns home on Thursday to host the Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-7, 5-4 WAC) at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com.

Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID.

All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag.

V Club donors at the MVP level or above can take advantage of priority parking.

The party starts in Schlotzsky’s Vaquero Village at 5:30 pm

Complete game notes can be found below:

Notes:

