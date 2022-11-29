Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host UMass Lowell

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s basketball team will return home this week to host UMass Lowell on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 pm The game will take place in Lavietes Pavilion and stream on ESPN+.

What to Know

• Harvard Women’s basketball opened the Carrie Moore era this month with wins over URI, Boston College and Merrimack. Wednesday’s game against UMass Lowell will be the fourth home game of the 2022-23 season.

• Moore is in Year 1 after the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who was at the helm of the Crimson program for 40 years. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, and arrived in Cambridge after spending the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25-7 record and a No . 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Moore also had assistant-coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton.

• Harmony Turner has enjoyed a career season so far this year, scoring a career-high 31 points in the season opener against URI and a career-high 9 assists against Boston College. At the Cancun Challenge Tournament, she scored 56 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists throughout 3 games against Purdue, Oklahoma State and Florida State. These numbers earned her a spot on the Cancun Challenge Tournament All-Tournament team. This is Turner’s second honor so far this season, as she was named Ivy-League Co-Player of the Week during the first week of action.

• Harvard kicked off the Cancun Challenge with two players scoring points in the double-digits in a battle against Purdue. Harmony Turner lead the way with 19 points while Lola Mullaney scored 17, with 18 of their combined points coming from beyond the arc. Turner and sophomore Elena Rodriguez leads the team in rebounds with 8 and Turner leads in assists with 4.

• Harvard almost amounted to a late comeback against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in game two in Cancun, outscoring them in the second half. This was largely led by the efforts of three Crimson players shooting points in the double digits: McKenzie Forbes with 21, Harmony Turner with 14 and Elena Rodriguez with 12. For the first time this season, two players posted rebounds in the double-digits with Gabby Anderson scoring 11 and Elena Rodriguez score 10.

• Harmony Turner lead the team in points against Florida State for the second time in Mexico, scoring 23 points throughout her 35 minutes on the court. McKenzie Forbes followed with 12 points scored. Gabby Anderson added another 9 rebounds while Turner also shot 100% from the free throw line.

• Harvard is meeting UMass Lowell for the first time in series history.

• The game vs. UMass Lowell is the Crimson’s first home game after returning from the Cancun Challenge Tournament in Cancun, Mexico. After today’s game, the Crimson will host another home matchup against Colgate on Saturday, Dec. 3.

• Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule features 12 non-conference games before Ivy League play begins Dec. 31 against Princeton. The team will hope to advance to the Ivy League tournament for the second consecutive season. The tournament will be held in Princeton, NJ from March 11-12, 2023.

Up Next

Harvard will play host to Colgate University on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:00 pm This game will take place in Lavietes Pavilion and be streamed on ESPN+ and aired on NESN.