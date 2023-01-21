Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host St. John’s

CHICAGO – After a two-game road stint, DePaul Returns home to Wintrust Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21 when St. John’s visits the South Loop for a 4 pm tilt. Coverage can be found on the BIG EAST Digital Network carried by FloHoops with Peter Ferreri and Patricia Babcock-McGraw on the call. Single-game tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday will also serve as Alumni Day for the Women’s basketball program.

About DePaul

Nearing the halfway point in the BIG EAST schedule, the Blue Demons look to return to the win column after falling to Georgetown on the road on Wednesday.

DePaul (11-8, 4-4 BIG EAST) is led by a sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow who is averaging 25.2 points per game (4th nationally) and 11.9 rebounds per contest (5th nationally) while totaling 15 double-doubles on the season which ranks third in Division I.

Sharpshooting guard Darrione Rogers Ranks fourth among league scorers with 18.4 points per contest in addition to 5.6 assists to crack the nation’s top 20. Fellow guard Kendall Holmes is pouring in 11.0 points per outing through eight BIG EAST games while hitting from long distance at a blistering .512 clip good for second in the conference.

Anaya Peoples and Jorie Allen combine for 12.3 rebounds per game with Peoples eclipsing 500 career boards last time out against Georgetown.

On the boards, DePaul is collecting 42.11 rebounds which is a conference best while grabbing 15.7 caroms on the Offensive glass to rank 11th nationally.

The Blue Demons are getting to the Charity stripe at a high clip, attempting a BIG-EAST best 19 free throws per game and knocking down a league-high 12.8.

About St. John’s

The Red Storm are 15-3 on the season and 6-3 in conference play after taking down Marquette 66-61 on Wednesday night in Queens.

St. John’s is led by Pitt transfer Jayla Everett who is averaging 16.9 points per game while scoring in double figures in all 18 games. Senior guard Kadaja Bailey adds 14.0 points per game and Georgetown transfer Jillian Archer chips in 8.3 points and 8.3 boards per contest.

As a team, the Red Storm boasts the BIG EAST’s top scoring defense allowing just 56.9 points per game.

Joe Tartamella is in his 11th season at the helm of the program in New York and holds a 197-138 record.

The Series

DePaul controls the series with the Red Storm, 25-5, and have won the last 13 matchups. The Blue Demons hold an 11-3 advantage in games played in Chicago.

Up Next

The Blue Demons face a quick turnaround with a matchup with the fifth-ranked Connecticut Huskies waiting on Monday, Jan. 23. Tipoff from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs is scheduled for 6 pm on SNY and the Fox Sports App.