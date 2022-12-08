Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host Manhattan

Through the first 10 games of the year, George Washington has proven to be one of the most dominant teams in the Nation from the three-point range. Currently, GW’s 88 made triples are the sixth most in the NCAA and its 36 percent clip from downtown is the 39best mark in the country. Additionally, GW is averaging 8.8 Threes a night, which is ranked 20in the nation.

Lakstigala leads all GW players with 23 made three-pointers on the campaign. She is currently tied for 44th nationally in made triples.

HISTORY AGAINST MANHATTAN:

Friday’s meeting between GW and the Jaspers will be a Matchup 39 years in the making, as it will be the first time that the two sides have met since Jan. 28, 1983. In that contest, Manhattan pulled off the win, 65-62. Friday’s Matchup will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two sides, with both the Colonials and Jaspers winning two games.

SCOUTING THE JASPERS:

Manhattan will enter Friday night’s contest at 2-5 and coming off a 65-55 loss to Fordham last Saturday in the “Battle for the Bronx”. Despite its slow start to the season, Manhattan entered the 2022-23 campaign with high expectations, having been picked second in the MAAC preseason poll.

The Jaspers roster is made up of several players who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Sophomore Petra Juric has proven to be a force to start the year, currently averaging a double-double (18.3 ppg, 11.0 rpg), while senior Dee Dee Davis, who was named to the MAAC Preseason All-First Team, is averaging 15.6 points .