Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host Manhattan
WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s basketball tips off a stretch of three home games to end its non-conference slate on Friday when it welcomes the Manhattan Jaspers to town. Tip-off between the two sides is scheduled for 6 pm with live coverage available on ESPN+.
DOUBLE-DOUBLE DELIGHT:
In GW’s last game against TCU, Mia Lakstigala put together a 13-point, 10-rebound performance for her second straight double-double. It was also the third-straight game in which a GW player recorded a double-double, as both Jayla Thornton (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Mayowa Taiwo (10 points, 17 rebounds) accomplished the feat in GW’s win against Ohio, which Lakstigala missed. Prior to the win against Ohio, Lakstigala went for 19 points and 10 rebounds against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 27th
It is the first time since the end of the 2017 season that GW has recorded a double-double in at least three-straight games.
GOING DOWNTOWN WITH THE BEST OF THEM:
Lakstigala leads all GW players with 23 made three-pointers on the campaign. She is currently tied for 44th nationally in made triples.
HISTORY AGAINST MANHATTAN:
Friday’s meeting between GW and the Jaspers will be a Matchup 39 years in the making, as it will be the first time that the two sides have met since Jan. 28, 1983. In that contest, Manhattan pulled off the win, 65-62. Friday’s Matchup will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two sides, with both the Colonials and Jaspers winning two games.
SCOUTING THE JASPERS:
Manhattan will enter Friday night’s contest at 2-5 and coming off a 65-55 loss to Fordham last Saturday in the “Battle for the Bronx”. Despite its slow start to the season, Manhattan entered the 2022-23 campaign with high expectations, having been picked second in the MAAC preseason poll.
The Jaspers roster is made up of several players who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Sophomore Petra Juric has proven to be a force to start the year, currently averaging a double-double (18.3 ppg, 11.0 rpg), while senior Dee Dee Davis, who was named to the MAAC Preseason All-First Team, is averaging 15.6 points .