Women’s Basketball Returns Home To Face Penn State

Game Info: Sunday, December 18, 2022 – 2:00 pm

Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center – Philadelphia, Pa.

Opening Tip

The Drexel University Women’s basketball team plays its first home game in 26 days when it hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday, December 18. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 2:00 pm

Promotion

The first 500 fans at the game will receive a free Dragons Beanie cap, courtesy of Pepsi.

Last Game – Total Team Effort Sees Dragons Down Big Green

Keisha Washington scored 32 points and moved into third place on the Drexel all-time scoring list as the Dragons downed the Dartmouth Big Green 64-49 on Tuesday afternoon.

BY THE NUMBERS

Washington’s 21st point of the day passed Bailey Greenberg on the Drexel all-time scoring list. She closed the game with 1,758 points.

Chloe Hodges and Jasmine Valentine provided an Offensive spark. Hodges had a season-high six points in the contest. Valentine provided a boost early with four in the first, ending with six points and four rebounds.

and provided an Offensive spark. Hodges had a season-high six points in the contest. Valentine provided a boost early with four in the first, ending with six points and four rebounds. Hetta Saatman and Erin Sweeney led DU with six rebounds. For Sweeney it was a career-high.

and led DU with six rebounds. For Sweeney it was a career-high. Washington and Maura Hendrixson were the primary distributors with both dishing five assists.

were the primary distributors with both dishing five assists. Brianne Borcky had a strong overall game with five points, five rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes off the bench.

had a strong overall game with five points, five rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes off the bench. All eight players who appeared in the game for Drexel scored.

Leading The Way

With her 32 points at Dartmouth Keisha Washington leads NCAAD1 in scoring at 28.1 points per game. Sunday has the potential to be a scoring Bonanza in Women’s basketball as the top four in the Nation (Caitlin Clark – Iowa, Maddie Siegrist – Villanova, Aneesah Morrow – DePaul) are all in action.

Lucky Number 30 (Part I)

Dartmouth was also the fifth 30-point game of the season for Washington, marking just the third time in the last 20 years that a Drexel player has notched four such games in a season. Gabriela Marginean did it twice with six in 2008-09 and five in 2009-10. The effort also made her the first player in Drexel history with five such games before the turn of the calendar year. She now has 10 career 30-point games, two shy of Marginean’s program record of 12.

Lucky Number 30 (Part II)

With her five games of 30 or more points this season, Washington now has as many of those games as the rest of the CAA combined. Only Riley Casey of William & Mary has as many as two.

Countdown (Part I)

Washington also continued her climb on the Drexel career scoring chart, passing Bailey Greenberg, who netted 1,746 points in her Drexel career from 2016-20. Washington has a realistic chance of becoming just the second player in program history with 2,000 career points as she sits 242 points away with 20 regular season games remaining.

Countdown (Part II)

Continuing the Keisha Washington portion of our game notes, the Pickering, Ontario native has already climbed nine spots on the NCAA Division I active career scoring list. She entered the year in 27th place and with her effort against the Big Green, has moved into 18th position, now just seven points behind Haley Cavinder of Miami (Fla.) for 18th.

Historically Speaking

Last one, we promise. Keishana Washington’s 28.1 points per game are Tops in NCAA Division I and are more than four PPG better than the current school record of 23.5, set by Gabriela Marginean in 2009-10. With 253 points in eight contests, she could also challenge Marginean’s mark of 769 points in a season, set in 2008-09. Last year, Washington made some history of her own, recording just the fifth season for a DU player with 600 or more points, finishing with 654.

You’ve Got A Friend In Me

Drexel’s bench came up in a big way against Dartmouth as the combo of Brianne Borcky , Chloe Hodges and Erin Sweeney combined for 14 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 48 minutes of action. Sweeney had a career-best six rebounds while Hodges posted a season-high six points. Borcky contributed a strong overall game with five points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

You’ve Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two

Grace O’Neill has quickly become more adept at picking the pocket of opponents than the Artful Dodger. Her three swipes against Dartmouth now give her 20 in the last five games. She ranks third in the CAA with 2.6 steals per game and is among the top-75 nationally. She has two or more steals in seven of the nine games this season and three or more takeaways in five straight.

Going BIG(Ten)

Since the start of the 2001-02 season, Colonial Athletic Association teams have played in 75 games against Big Ten schools, going 13-62. The CAA had a good run from 2005-06 through 2012-13 when it won at least one game against a Big Ten school in seven of eight years. Earlier this season, the conference snapped a five-year losing streak to the Big Ten when Delaware defeated Illinois. The best season for the CAA was 2016-17 when it picked up three wins against Big Ten teams.

Out Of Conference Experience

With the win at Dartmouth, Drexel assured itself a winning record in non-conference play. It is the seventh season in a row that the Dragons have been above .500 outside of CAA play.

Scouting Report

Penn State enters play 8-3 overall, most recently snapping a three-game skid with a 69-57 win against West Virginia on December 11.

Leading the way for the Nittany Lions is Makenna Marisa. A preseason All-Big Ten selection, she is posting 17.2 points per game and leads the team with 49 assists while ranking third on PSU with 4.9 rebounds a contest. Leilani Kapinus nets 11.1 a game and Tops Penn State at 6.2 boards an outing. Shay Ciezki also posts double figures in scoring at 10.0 a game.

PSU sits in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in most categories, but has done well on the rebounding side of the ball, pulling in 38.3 caroms a contest and has a +4.7 margin. They also have forced a lot of turnovers, ranking third in the conference in both opponent miscues (22.2/game) and turnover margin (+5.0).

An area where the Nittany Lions have struggled this season is shooting from distance, ranking 12th in the Big Ten at 32.8 percent. For as many turnovers as they force, they are also third from the bottom in giveaways at 17.2 a night.

Carolyn Kieger is in her fourth year at Penn State with a record of 39-59 in University Park. She previously coached her alma mater, Marquette, for five years with a record of 76-26 in her final three seasons with the Golden Eagles, going to the NCAA Tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

All-Time Series

Tuesday is the seventh meeting all-time between the Dragons and Nittany Lions with Penn State holding a 4-2 series lead. DU won the most recent game against PSU at the DAC, 83-60 on November 11, 2016.

Last Time Against Penn State

Aubree Brown led three Drexel players in double figures with 16 points, but the Dragons fell 84-70 to the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center on November 12, 2017.

Get That Weak Stuff Out Of Here

Teams continue to challenge inside and Hetta Saatman continues to block their shots. With her rejection at Dartmouth, she now has 16 on the season, already just one shy of her career-high. The senior turned aside a personal-best five shots against Longwood on November 30 and has a block in six consecutive games. In the past 10 seasons, only two players have recorded a streak longer than five in a row. Tessa Brugler blocked a shot in nine consecutive games from November 9 through December 11, 2021. Jackie Schluth did it three times in her career with the Longest streak being eight games from December 19, 2015 through January 17, 2016. Saatman is Drexel’s active career blocks leader with 40 and is currently third in the CAA at 1.8 per game.

Smooth Jazz

Since Entering the starting lineup four games ago, Jasmine Valentine has played a big role in Drexel’s success, averaging 6.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Her best in the mix came against Yale where she scored a career-high eight points and had 12 rebounds. She also has four steals in the four games.

Nothing But NET

Sunday is a big game for the Dragons in terms of the NCAA NET rankings as Penn State is the highest rated team Drexel is scheduled to face this season. DU is the highest rated team in the CAA coming into the game, currently sitting at 125.

Up Next

The Dragons conclude non-conference play with a Wednesday Matinee against Delaware State on December 21. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for noon.