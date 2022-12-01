Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Ohio

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s basketball takes the court at the Charles E. Smith Center for the first time in 12 days when they welcome the Ohio University Bobcats to Foggy Bottom. Tip-off between the two sides is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday with live coverage available on ESPN+.

‘TIS THE SEASON FOR THE SMITH CENTER:

Since the beginning of the year, the Colonials have had to take up the mantle of road Warriors as six of their first eight games have been away from the Charles E. Smith Center. However, as the holidays approach, the Buff & Blue will be getting a heavy dose of home cookin’.

Beginning on Friday against Ohio, four of George Washington’s next five games will be at the corner of 22n.d & G. After the Bobcats come to town, GW will welcome in Manhattan on Dec. 9th, Wilmington (Del.) on Dec. 13th and Coppin State on Dec. 22n.d.

Single game tickets are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ george-washington-womens- basketball-tickets/artist/ 847880

MIA’S MAGICAL RUN

Following a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against Louisiana Tech, grad student Mia Lakstigala has now scored in double-digits in all eight games this year. She is the first GW player to begin a campaign with eight-straight double figure games since Jonquel Jones accomplished the feat to start the 2014-15 season.

During this stretch, Lakstigala is averaging 15.3 points while shooting a Splendid 44 percent from the field. Additionally, Lakstigala is shooting an impressive 50 percent from downtown, which is the 23rd best three-point percentage in the country.

SCOUTING OHIO:

The Bobcats will enter Friday’s contest at 2-4, but they are winners of back-to-back games, including a 52-51 nailbiter against Dayton last time out. Entering the year, Ohio was picked to finish seventh in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Individually, Ohio will be led by do-it-all sophomore Yaya Felder. Felder currently leads the team in points per game (16.7), rebounds per game (6.3) and field goal percentage (42.5 percent).