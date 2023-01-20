Women’s Basketball Returns Home Saturday For Ivy Bout With Yale

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania Women’s basketball team is back at The Palestra on Saturday, hosting Yale in an Ivy League battle of two teams with 4-1 records at the top standings.

GAME 19: PENN (12-6, 4-1 Ivy) vs YALE (10-8, 4-1 Ivy)

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 2:00 PM

Philadelphia, Pa. | The Palestra

Watch | International Stream | Live Stats | History

The Series With Yale

The Quakers are meeting the Bulldogs for the 89th time in program history with Penn holding the slight 46-42 lead in the series. Penn is currently on a three-game losing streak to Yale but sports a 25-19 record when playing in The Palestra. Since the 2013-14 season, the Quakers have won six out of eight matchups in The Palestra. Penn is 6-4 in the last 10 matchups. Over 88 games, the Quakers averaged 61.8 points per game against the Bulldogs, totaling 5,438.

Last Time We Met

The two squads squared off in The Palestra last season on February 18 with the Bulldogs securing a 68-58 decision. Jordan Obi led all scorers with 16 points including 4-for-5 at the free throw line. Kayla Padilla added 15 points and a game-high five assists. The Quakers used a series of runs including a 13-0 stretch to overcome a 20-point deficit to get within one of the Bulldogs late.

About the Bulldogs

Yale enters the game riding a four-game winning streak, all in Ivy League play after recently topping Brown on Monday in Providence, 72-59. The Bulldogs only loss in league play was at home against Columbia, 97-53. Penn defeated the Lions at home two weeks ago in The Palestra. Averaging 62.1 points per game, they rank sixth in the league in scoring. They also rank sixth in defense, allowing 65.5 points to opponents. Jenna Clark leads the team in scoring (11.3) and assists (5.8).

Chasing Former Teammates

In Monday’s game at Princeton, Padilla added 15 more points to her career total, bringing her to 1,129 points in just 65 games. During the game, she moved into 13th place in program history for scoring, passing 2008 Graduate Carrie Biemer who finished her career with 1,124. Next on the scoring horizon is former teammate Eleah Parker, who concluded her time with the Quakers at 1,148 points. Padilla scored her 1,000-career point back on December 11 after dropping 28 points, including the game winner, against Temple. Accomplishing the feat in just 58 games, she became the third fastest to reach the milestone in program history and the fastest under head Coach Mike McLaughlin .

Padilla also sits third in program history in three-pointers with 175. She is chasing former teammate Phoebe Sterba for the second spot, who graduated in 2020 with 186 threes. The top spot currently belongs to 2005 Graduate Karen Habrukowich with 196.

Success Runs in the Family

Sisters Sydnee Caldwell and Saniah Caldwell have had their success on the court this year for the Quakers, but they are not the only ones in their family that are in-season. Mike Caldwell, their father, is in his first season as the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator. The Jags made an epic comeback last weekend in the wild car round of the NFL playoffs, and continue their run this weekend at top-seed Kansas City for the Divisional round, Saturday at 4:30 pm Caldwell is in his 15th season coaching in the NFL, while playing for 11 years. He won a Super Bowl as the inside linebacker coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With local ties, he was the defensive quality control coach for the Eagles from 2008-09 as well as playing for the Birds from 1998-2001.

#FightOnPenn